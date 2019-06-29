Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Now Showing: Men in Black, Godzilla and Toy Story. Are We in 2019 or 1995?

Men is Black, Toy Story, Godzilla, Child's Play, Aladdin, all of these are movies that we saw growing up in the theaters before they were multiplexes. We've grown up with 'Andy' and Will Smith in a black tuxedo and the image of Gozilla walking through a populated city.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Now Showing: Men in Black, Godzilla and Toy Story. Are We in 2019 or 1995?
Men is Black, Toy Story, Godzilla, Child's Play, Aladdin, all of these are movies that we saw growing up in the theaters before they were multiplexes. We've grown up with 'Andy' and Will Smith in a black tuxedo and the image of Gozilla walking through a populated city.
Loading...

The year is 2019. Global warming is a reality. The movies playing in the theaters are Men in Black: International, Godzilla: King of Monsters, Toy Story 4 and Aladdin.

Wait. Are we really in 2019?

Men is Black, Toy Story, Godzilla, Child's Play, Aladdin, all of these are movies that we saw growing up in the theaters before they were multiplexes. We've grown up with 'Andy' and Will Smith in a black tuxedo and the image of Gozilla walking through a populated city.

So in June 2019, seeing them back in theaters is nothing more than a trip down nostalgia lane.

A Twitter user pointed this out, and asked, 'Are we in 1995?'

Netizens had their speculations on the why this year feels like a repeat of our childhood anyway.

Or... is it just history repeating itself?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram