Now Showing: Men in Black, Godzilla and Toy Story. Are We in 2019 or 1995?
Men is Black, Toy Story, Godzilla, Child's Play, Aladdin, all of these are movies that we saw growing up in the theaters before they were multiplexes. We've grown up with 'Andy' and Will Smith in a black tuxedo and the image of Gozilla walking through a populated city.
The year is 2019. Global warming is a reality. The movies playing in the theaters are Men in Black: International, Godzilla: King of Monsters, Toy Story 4 and Aladdin.
Wait. Are we really in 2019?
So in June 2019, seeing them back in theaters is nothing more than a trip down nostalgia lane.
A Twitter user pointed this out, and asked, 'Are we in 1995?'
Is it 1995? pic.twitter.com/Pzo4Em5zc4— Baethoven (@JetlifeSensei) June 25, 2019
Netizens had their speculations on the why this year feels like a repeat of our childhood anyway.
We’ve been out of ideas for a long time now. This confirms it— SpacePirate (@MyDungeonTan) June 26, 2019
Cultural development has ceased. No one can imagine a different world.— shome daorbs (@kevintheflag) June 26, 2019
Or... is it just history repeating itself?
Of the 25 highest grossing films of 1995 six were sequels, nine were adaptations of existing IPs, and two were dramatizations of historical events. Blockbusters have always been unoriginal, you're just older and more cynical now. pic.twitter.com/zoJifDVSVa— This Bear Hugs (@ThisBearHugs) June 26, 2019
