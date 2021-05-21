NRI Businessman Spends Rs 55 Lakh to be Airlifted from Assam to Dubai in Private Plane amid Covid-19

Mushtaque Anfar is a renowned businessman, who runs a multinational perfume and Oud business spread across 32 countries.

Amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic in the country, a Dubai-based businessman got himself and his family airlifted from Assam. Mushtaque Anfar, who is a renowned businessman, was in the state to spend some quality time with his mother and complete his social work. But because of the unfolding situation of COVID-19, got stuck in the country.

Owing to the rising novel coronavirus cases in India, several countries including the UAE had banned all inbound flights due to which he could not return to Dubai. Anfar runs a multinational perfume and oud business and is also the president of Jamiat Ulama Assam. Staying away from work was unacceptable to him therefore he decided on the charter route and took his family, including his wife, son, and grandchildren, back to Dubai via a direct flight. As per local mediareports, in total, the NRI businessman spent 55 lakh to return to Dubai from Guwahati.

Anfar is certainly not any ordinary businessman, with his company’s showrooms across GCC countries such as UAE, Kuwait, Saudi, and Oman, he has a distribution to over 32+ countries. The perfume company, Oudh Al Anfar with factories and head office based in UAE, was set up by his late father Haji Anfar Ali Sahab in 1950.

Currently, Assam has 53,165 active cases and a positivity rate of 6.02%. To control the spiraling number of COVID-19 cases, state government has restricted inter-district transport services and the movement of people.

COVID-19 cases are on the uphill in the country, and so are the recovery figures. More than 3.5 lakh COVID-19 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Along with this, India also reported 2,59,591 fresh coronavirus cases. Total COVID caseload of the country stood at 2,60,31,991, with 30,27,925 active cases. 4,209 new deaths have taken place due to the deadly virus. And till date, 2,91,331 patients have succumbed to COVID-19.

