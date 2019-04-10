English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NRIs Show Support for PM Modi With Flash Mob and 'Namo Again' T-Shirts
A group of NRIs have gone viral on social media after they organised a flash mob performance in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
So what if NRIs cannot vote in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections about to begin on Thursday? Some Indians living abroad have decided to show their support for their favorite political contender, anyway.
A group of NRIs have gone viral on social media after they organised a flash mob performance in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the exact location of the flash mob could not be confirmed, videos being shared on Twitter have been placing the performance at a "European city".
In the video, young men and women wearing "Namo again" t-shirts can be seen, performing to the BJP version of Shankar Mahadevan's famous song 'Breathless'. The version, called 'Breathless Non-Stop', was released by the artist himself on Independence Day to highlight the successes of the various flagship programs undertaken by the BJP government since 2015.
The participants waved BJP flags and sported his face draw on their t-shirts. There even was a actor of sortswho was dressed to look like PM Modi.
The performance took place on the April 7, the same day as BJP released its election campaign song. The video has been wildly viral on Twitter with BJP supporters lauding the efforts of the NRI supporters despite the fact that they can't actually cast their vote unless they physically walk to the polling booths.
Flash dance at an European city by Indians.— 💂 Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) April 7, 2019
This is probably the first election where public is vigorously campaigning for PM @narendramodi to become PM again rather than the politicians and the party itself pic.twitter.com/w7limo1P74
Indian diaspora @manarndale #Manchester Flashmob dance to support Modi ji for 2019 organised by #OFBJP #UK4Modi2019 @UK4Modi2019 @astitvam #ModiOnceMore @ShobhaBJP pic.twitter.com/13d0kG6guV— UK4Modi2019 (@UK4Modi2019) April 7, 2019
The performance took place on the April 7, the same day as BJP released its election campaign song. The video has been wildly viral on Twitter with BJP supporters lauding the efforts of the NRI supporters despite the fact that they can't actually cast their vote unless they physically walk to the polling booths.
