Nurse Hailed as 'Angel' for Dancing to Christmas Song to Cheer up 3-Year-Old With Cancer

Christmas is just round the corner and people around the world are already doused in the festive spirit. Amid the spirit of Yuletide, a video of a nurse dancing to a Christmas song to cheer up a three-year-old girl recovering from cancer has gone viral on social media.

Marcia Love-Bowens, a nurse’s assistant at Brenner Youngsters’ Hospital in Salem-Winston, North Carolina, is receiving a bunch of warm wishes and compliments for her gesture.

In the adorable video, little Pearl Monore is seen resting on a patient's bed as the nurse suddenly starts to dance to the popular Christmas song ‘The Jingle Bell Rock’ to make her smile. The girl was diagnosed with leukemia last week and was immediately asked to start chemotherapy, Daily Mail reported.

The video shot by Pearl's dad, Chad Tucker, shows the nurse playing the music from her phone and dancing to entertain the girl as she was upset at being admitted to a hospital.

Bowens is seen dancing, turning around and matching her steps with the song. At one point of the video, Pearl is seen enjoying the dance and saying the nurse, "You are crazy".

"When Roe-Roe started getting a little fussy, Marcia turned on her songs on her phone and started dancing to entertain Pearl Monroe and her older sister, Carson Parry," Tucker was quoted as saying.

In the last few months, Pearl has been complaining of pains and aches in her legs, hands, jaws and fingers. Her parents took her to a number of hospitals and last week she was diagnosed with leukemia. As per the report, the three-year-old has undergone surgery and is receiving chemotherapy.

Bowens is one of the members of the Oncology team of the hospital’s cancer ward. Tucker posted the video on Facebook and netizens have since been calling thenurse "God's angel".

