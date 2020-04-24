Nurse Runs Solo Marathon, Gets Praised Despite Mapping 'Boston Strong' with Spelling Error

Lindsay Devers was supposed to take part in her first Boston Marathon if all things were running smoothly. But the outbreak of novel coronavirus forced organizers to postpone the event. However, Lindsay decided to not let COVID-19 snatch away her thunder.

She ran the marathon all alone and mapped the words ‘Boston Strong’ with the route. However, a spelling error messed up the perfect cheering up present for Boston.

Lindsay ran through a route that read ‘Boston Strog’ and realized the mistake only after finishing the race. She posted her experience on Instagram with the photo of the trail.

According to the post, the nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital ran 26.29 miles at the pace of 8 minutes 37 seconds. She posted her achievement of finishing the ‘Solo Boston Marathon Covid Edition’ on April 21 on her personal Instagram handle.

Sharing an inspiring quote by Bryan Anthony that asks people to find their fire and do “whatever it is that wakes [them] up”. Alongside the motivational quote, Lindsay wrote, “Yes, I know I spelled strong wrong but it was too late to start over”.

Nobody paid much attention to the mistake though. Heaps of praises were poured in on the nurse via social media. While many praised her strength, several others thanked her for boosting their morale.

One comment on the Instagram post read, “Proud of you!! This is amazing!! (and a little funny!) great job!”

