Nurse Treats Paralytic Patient With Dance Exercises, Twitter Praises Unique Method

A video shared by Twitter user Nandini Venkatadri has been doing the rounds on the internet. In this video, a nurse is treating a paralytic patient through dance exercises. The patient can be seen lying in the bed. This exercise left the patient boosted with happy spirits as he responded enthusiastically to the treatment. The look of happiness on his face is priceless.

Have a look at the patient joyfully doing the exercises.

This clever nurse was giving her paralytic patient some physiotherapy exercises..and did this dance number to make him be in high spirits . She extracted co-operation and we can see his smile and joy doing those exercises . 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZG17VOfB34— Nandini Venkatadri🇮🇳 (@NandiniVenkate3) January 23, 2022

The video has garnered more than 1 lakh views and has been retweeted over 2,000 times already. The comments section is also filled with a lot of praise for this nurse. A user also appreciated the hospital staff. Additionally, he said that a live fish treatment is given there to help stroke patients recover faster. He gave the example of her aunt’s husband.

Kudos to the Hospital staff!Yet, out of concern, I wish to share that, there's a place near the border of Andhra Pradesh & Tamilnadu where they give a live fish treatment which helps stroke patients with faster recovery. My own aunt's husband was cured & he used2 carry grocery! — M.Shanmugananda (@MShanmugananda) January 24, 2022

Another user applauded the nurse and wished this patient a speedy recovery.

being paralyzed for over a year .. I could relate to this.. the nurse is doing a great job.. wish this patient a speedy recovery ..— CW (@CWLN_) January 24, 2022

This one explained how physiotherapy can be frustrating owing to the focus required and the slow recovery rate. The user then applauded the nurse for motivating her patients. Furthermore, he said that many patients leave physiotherapy in between owing to a lack of motivation. He praised the nurse for associating positive vibes with a very frustrating activity.

Physiotherapy can be very frustrating.. slow, needs focus, slower recovery, discomfort etc.. many patients give up because of lack of motivation, this nurse understands what she is doing… Associating good feelings with an otherwise highly frustrating activity. 👍— बंजारा (@Phoenixingh) January 23, 2022

People even asked for a commendation certificate for this nurse by the hospital.

Excellent, she should be given commendation certificate by hospital— VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) January 23, 2022

Huge respect to this nurse. Indian Nurses are the best, second to doctors. Risk their lives in front of pandemic, deadly deceases. They are second line warriors of the nation. Take my salutes madam..— Giri Prasad (@shashanka2005) January 24, 2022

COVID-19 saw medical staff working tirelessly to save people. This user thanked Indian nurses and doctors for saving the lives of people. Calling nurses second line warriors, this user saluted the lady.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.