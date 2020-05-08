BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Nurse Who Mistook Pregnancy for Appendicitis Gives Birth After a 12-Hour Shift

Representative image

Representative image

31-year-old Emma Hindmarsh, who works as a mental health nurse, was pregnant. However, she didn’t realize it until she gave birth to a new baby.

  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
Some stories are completely unbelievable but restore our faith in the miracles of nature. Something similar happened in Sunderland with an NHS staff member, who has recently delivered a newborn.

31-year-old Emma Hindmarsh, who works as a mental health nurse, was pregnant. However, she didn’t realize it until she gave birth to a new baby. She thought all the weight gain to be a result of overeating during recent times, while the pain was considered to be a result of appendicitis.

When Emma returned back home after a 12-hour shift at work on May 2, she felt exceptionally unwell and took two paracetamol. However, the pain did not subside and she texted her husband Daniel.

The husband called 111 as the pain progressed. Surprisingly, before the paramedics arrived, Emma gave birth to a 5lb 8oz girl in her home in presence of husband Daniel and mother Tracey Hall.

The baby girl, named Isabelle, has been delivered five weeks early. “She’s here and she’s tiny but perfect and I don’t think it mattered what happened, she was coming into the world at that time,” Emma told Sunderland Echo.

During all these months, Emma showed no signs of pregnancy. “I had no pregnancy symptoms, I didn’t have any morning sickness, cravings, hadn’t gone off anything and I was still in my normal clothes,” Emma revealed.

The doctors suggest it to be the result of the position of the placenta, which may have hidden the movement of the baby.

While the couple is extremely happy about having a bigger family, they are still surprised by a completely unexpected little guest at their home.

