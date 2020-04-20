Nurses Hailed as Heroes for Standing up to Protesting Covidiots in Denver, US

Despite and an exponentially growing number of coronavirus cases and deaths, some people in the United States remain unconvinced of the severity of the pandemic. On Sunday, hundreds of them took to the streets in Denver, Colorado, to protest against the ongoing restrictions in the country to counter the pandemic.

Two lone healthcare workers, however, stood their ground in front of a long line of angry Coloradans, refusing to bow down to the protesters.

In photos and videos that are going viral on social media, a healthcare worker in blue scrubs can be seen blocking a line of tens of cars. A woman can be seen brandishing a "Land of the Free" poster at the worker while screaming at him and raising her fists from inside her car.

The woman yells at the nurse, asking him why she wasn't allowed to go to work while he could. In the end, she asks the nurse to "go to China".

Two nurses, who have witnessed first hand the toll Covid is taking in Colorado, stood up and peacefully counter protested. Here is how they were treated. I had join them. pic.twitter.com/iJnNcqZxSv — Marc Zenn (@MarcZenn) April 19, 2020

Colorado is in a state of lockdown till April 26 following over 9,700 cases and over 420 deaths. The lockdown, however, has caused a severe economic crisis in the country, with over 22 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks.

The images soon went viral on social media with many hailing the nurses for the "bada***y" and bravado. Netizens also slammed the woman whom many referred to with the stereotype of "Karen".

Nurses blocking anti lockdown protests in Denver is the kind of bad assery that we all should aspire to pic.twitter.com/zkMZaANSk4 — keyvan (کیوان)🌹 (@shafieikeyvan) April 19, 2020

This image. I can’t believe these Denver healthcare workers had to do this. Like they aren’t already risking their lives. pic.twitter.com/LBYl78yxa0 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 20, 2020

Remarkable scene at 12th and Grant, where two healthcare workers from a Denver-area hospital — they declined to say which or give their names — are standing in the crosswalk during red lights as a “reminder,” they say, of why shutdown measures are in place. pic.twitter.com/7xTjXvGN2E — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) April 19, 2020

You want to honor nurses? Well, I think their stance on these protests is pretty clear. Some amazing shots in Denver by @McclaranAlyson pic.twitter.com/nXvNxUhhfX — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) April 20, 2020

If Alyson McClaran's photo of a Denver health care worker standing calmly in front of a screaming Trumper is the enduring image from this weekend, I'm good with that. pic.twitter.com/hZsSDm0R6A — Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) April 20, 2020

Nurses counter-protesting the social distancing protest in Denver is precisely the kind of gangsta sh*t that I am here for.



(📷 by Alyson McClaran) pic.twitter.com/Vi9baWi1X6 — Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) April 20, 2020

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States rose by almost 2,000 in the past 24 hours to reach 40,661 on Sunday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed.

The rise in deaths, by 1,997, is marginally above the 1,891 which Johns Hopkins data showed a day earlier for the previous 24-hour period to Saturday.

(With inputs from AFP)