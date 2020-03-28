Nurses on Frontline of COVID-19 Combat in New York Hospital Wear Trash Bags as Protective Gear

Doctors and health workers around the world are struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the cases continue to surge at an alarming rate.

Now, a picture has surfaced on Facebook showing nurses of Mount Sinai Hospital, located in New York City, US, using trash bags as protective gear to ward off the effect of the virus.





In the image, nurses can be seen wearing black trash not only as gowns but as gloves, masks and face shields.

Captioning the image, a user named Diana Torres wrote, “NO MORE GOWNS IN THE WHOLE HOSPITAL.” It further alleged that in the absence of new masks, nurses are being forced to use the “disposable one”.

Soon after the image started doing rounds on the internet, senior director of media for the Mount Sinai Health System, Lucia Lee told Today.com that safety and protection of Mount Sinai staff and patients are the top priority, especially during the pandemic.

Renatt Brodsky, director of media and public relations for the hospital, spoke to NBC News and rubbished the allegation of nurses using trash bags in order to avoid getting infected with the disease. Renatt added that the hospital has enough personal protective equipment.

The United States on Thursday took the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections. More than 83,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the US, edging out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan.