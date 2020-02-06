Nurses Treating Coronavirus Patients Have Been Left with Marks on Faces Due to Masks
The nurses can be seen with marks of the mask on their faces.
Photo: The People's Daily, China
The global health threat Coronavirus has sent waves of panic across the world. Amidst the soaring death figures, new images from China have won hearts of netizens.
The official Twitter handle of People's Daily, China shared pictures of the nurses, who took off their masks after days of treating the patients. The caption read, “Nurses take off their face masks after a grueling shift in fight with novel #coronavirus, touching the hearts of millions on Chinese social media. Salute to these angels!#EverydayHero”
Nurses take off their face masks after a grueling shift in fight with novel #coronavirus, touching the hearts of millions on Chinese social media. Salute to these angels!#EverydayHero ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BiO7E3PfGR— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 5, 2020
The nurses can be seen with marks of the mask on their faces. Tweeples hailed the nurses, calling them “angels” and “heroes.” They were complimented for helping out those, who were in need.
Here’s what people said:
Man how tight are those things?— Cael Maslin (@CaelMaslin) February 5, 2020
Is there any other kind of mask? Anything more confortable and safe?— Alex Amaral 🇧🇷 (@amaralalexandro) February 5, 2020
God bless them. They are heroes.— Washed in the Blood of the Lamb (@ArtOfTheState01) February 6, 2020
Take care you all. Remember we need you alive. Don't be guilty to take rest when needed. It will do you good. It will be good for everyone.— Iceblue102 (@IceBlue102) February 5, 2020
Thank you for your hard work of 24 hours daily for the world.— Ical Genji (@GenjiIcal) February 6, 2020
Yes they are angels— Muriel Alexander (@alexander122_mb) February 5, 2020
Meanwhile, the viral disease that started from China has now raised concerns across international borders. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for $675 million in donations for a plan to fight the novel coronavirus.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said in Geneva, “Today we're launching a strategic preparedness and response plan.... We're requesting $675 million to fund the plan for the next three months.”
