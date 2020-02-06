Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nurses Treating Coronavirus Patients Have Been Left with Marks on Faces Due to Masks

The nurses can be seen with marks of the mask on their faces.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Nurses Treating Coronavirus Patients Have Been Left with Marks on Faces Due to Masks
Photo: The People's Daily, China

The global health threat Coronavirus has sent waves of panic across the world. Amidst the soaring death figures, new images from China have won hearts of netizens.

The official Twitter handle of People's Daily, China shared pictures of the nurses, who took off their masks after days of treating the patients. The caption read, “Nurses take off their face masks after a grueling shift in fight with novel #coronavirus, touching the hearts of millions on Chinese social media. Salute to these angels!#EverydayHero”

The nurses can be seen with marks of the mask on their faces. Tweeples hailed the nurses, calling them “angels” and “heroes.” They were complimented for helping out those, who were in need.

Here’s what people said:

Meanwhile, the viral disease that started from China has now raised concerns across international borders. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for $675 million in donations for a plan to fight the novel coronavirus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said in Geneva, “Today we're launching a strategic preparedness and response plan.... We're requesting $675 million to fund the plan for the next three months.”

