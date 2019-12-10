Nusrat Jahan Wins Hearts After Posting a Photo with Toddler Selling Balloons

Actor turned politician Nusrat Jahan took to her social media to share three adorable pictures of herself with a young child who she said was selling balloons. The pictures on the Trinamool Congress MP have been winning hearts of people in internet. In the pictures, Nusrat is seen holding the child tightly, kissing and smiling as she poses for the camera.

She captioned the picture, "Made my weekend special.. with the special one.. a 1 year and a half baby selling balloons .... was way more cuter and colourful than the balloons."

Since being shared, the pictures of Nusrat Jahan with a small child selling balloons have won hearts of people of photo-sharing app Instagram. The pictures have received over 41 thousand likes and a number of comments.

Many called the pictures "cute" and lovely. "Appreciate your loving nature. I admire you as you have loving heart," commented one user on the Instagram post," an Instagram user commented on Nusrat Jahan's post.

Another user commented, "God bless u mam... you are such a nice person... A Big Fan."

While one comment read, "I am proud of you."

A few weeks ago, the 29-year-old Trinamool MP was admitted to a hospital after suffering an asthma attack. Soon after being released from the hospital, she posted a video thanking her well-wishers for their "love and blessings".

Nusrat Jahan won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal's Basirhat constituency. Earlier this year, she got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in a ceremony in Turkey.

