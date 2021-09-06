Nutrition Week 2021: As Schools Reopen, Follow These Tips To Keep Your Child Healthy

With the reopening of schools, doctors are wary that a third Covid-19 wave might affect children more. Apart from taking the usual safety precautions, parents can make sure that their children’s immunity levels are high by including certain foods in their meals.

We asked a nutritionist, Shivani Kandwal, who is also a diabetes educator and founder of Nutrivibes, about building the right meal plans for children.

What food groups should children’s meals include?

The ideal meal must have:

Vegetables (2-3 servings)

Fruits (2 servings)

Whole grains (3 servings)

Protein (2-3 servings)

Zinc (seeds, nuts)

Healthy fats (nuts, seeds, fish, ghee)

How can parents ensure less exposure or no exposure of their children to the virus while sending them to school every day?

1. Normalise mask wearing; get three-ply cloth mask as they are comfortable and there are plenty of designs and cartoon prints available to attract kids.

2. Use child-friendly sanitiser or teach them to wash hands regularly.

3. It is important to teach them to wash hands before eating and not to touch any surfaces while eating tiffin meals.

4. Make your child understand the importance of physical distancing; teach them new ways of greeting friends like Namaste, waving hand in air, bowing, hand on heart, or just a ‘Hello!’

What can be the possible updates in diet and lifestyle when schools have re-opened after almost two years of break?

Besides giving them nutritious meals, check their vitamin D levels. Vitamin-D plays a very important role in immunity build-up. Also, keep a check on their gut health. Make sure you give them enough probiotics and hydrate them well. Include foods rich in zinc and omega-3 fatty acids. And lastly, keep kids informed about the pandemic situation and the importance of their hygiene and safety.

