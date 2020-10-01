NY Post Receives Flak for Calling Potential Successor to Goldman Sachs CEO 'Female Banker'

It's 2020 but some people and publications are still living in the early 1900's before women broke through the glass-ceilings and made their mark in traditionally male-dominated fields.

United States publication, New York Post, may just be one of them.

In a story about a potential successor to the Goldman Sachs CEO, (who happened to be a woman), the Post referred to her as a "female banker" who emerged "as possible successor to Goldman Sachs CEO."

Not her name, not her designation, not why she was qualified to the role, not even just 'banker,' but 'female banker.'

Imagine saying, 'Male Doctor. Male Banker. Male Scientist.' Sounds absurd, right? Then why is there an exception for women?

Stephanie Cohen, the 'female banker' is surely one to shatter the glass ceiling, all the CEOs of Goldman Sachs so far have been old white men. But instead of it being about how if elected, she will be the first woman to be CEO, but instead they chose to call her 'female banker.'

The article rightfully explains her position in the company, "Cohen, a 43-year-old insider who has been Goldman’s chief strategy officer since 2017, is the first woman to lead her own group under Solomon, who dramatically reorganized the bank’s operations in January."

So why not call her a strategist or first-ever woman, or company insider. Why call her 'female banker'? Would the other potential nominees be called 'male banker'? The irony was not missed on Twitter.

Female banker emerges as possible successor to Goldman Sachs CEO https://t.co/n6RKkGxifS pic.twitter.com/nLQ1dNkptK — New York Post (@nypost) September 29, 2020

Come on, you couldn't just say Stephanie Cohen — Chris Bowman (@the_couchguards) September 29, 2020

I hate it when parents think they're being cute by naming their children this way. Bud Wiser, Reality Winner, or Female Banker. Those poor kids have a lifetime of bullying to face. Good on her for overcoming all that to become the CEO of Goldman Sachs. — Say his name: #CannonHinnant (@new_yawwker) September 29, 2020

Female Banker must be proud of her accomplishments. Female Banker worked hard for this promotion, and it's only due to Female Banker's dedication to the company that she is being rewarded with the job. Congratulations to Female Banker! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 29, 2020

Congratulations to “female banker” — Vasoconstricted (@uchchris) September 29, 2020

Damn. I can’t imagine the bullying at school for having that name. — Ben (@IcarusBen) September 29, 2020

cc @ShawnaOhm Shouldn't "banker" be capitalized since it's apparently her last name?Come on, NYP - zero reason for not saying her name — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) September 29, 2020

Did she ever had a choice of career after being named that? — Ender (@enderplayerone) September 30, 2020

First name : Female Surname : Banker — ❤️ (@Carol1mcs) September 30, 2020

That's a very unusual name,who names their child 'Female Banker'!? I'm 100% sure she has a name,use it!!! — BlueBlack (@_Makhedama) September 30, 2020

Oh! Ran out of words to type out her name, did you? — Sonam Revankar (@HappyyCurls) October 1, 2020

Doesn't she have a name? — ರಾಜೀವ Rajiva (@DholRaj) October 1, 2020

Here's a tip: Call her by her name. Call her by her designation. Don't assign her gender as the highlight of her 'qualifications.'

In the meanwhile, we've fixed the HL for you, NY Post: Stephanie Cohen Could Potentially Be the First Woman to Become Goldman Sach's CEO.