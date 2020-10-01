BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

NY Post Receives Flak for Calling Potential Successor to Goldman Sachs CEO 'Female Banker'

Image credits: New York Post/Twitter.

Image credits: New York Post/Twitter.

Imagine saying, 'Male Doctor. Male Banker. Male Scientist.' Sounds absurd, right? Then why the exception for women?

Buzz Staff

It's 2020 but some people and publications are still living in the early 1900's before women broke through the glass-ceilings and made their mark in traditionally male-dominated fields.

United States publication, New York Post, may just be one of them.

In a story about a potential successor to the Goldman Sachs CEO, (who happened to be a woman), the Post referred to her as a "female banker" who emerged "as possible successor to Goldman Sachs CEO."

Not her name, not her designation, not why she was qualified to the role, not even just 'banker,' but 'female banker.'

Imagine saying, 'Male Doctor. Male Banker. Male Scientist.' Sounds absurd, right? Then why is there an exception for women?

Stephanie Cohen, the 'female banker' is surely one to shatter the glass ceiling, all the CEOs of Goldman Sachs so far have been old white men. But instead of it being about how if elected, she will be the first woman to be CEO, but instead they chose to call her 'female banker.'

The article rightfully explains her position in the company, "Cohen, a 43-year-old insider who has been Goldman’s chief strategy officer since 2017, is the first woman to lead her own group under Solomon, who dramatically reorganized the bank’s operations in January."

So why not call her a strategist or first-ever woman, or company insider. Why call her 'female banker'? Would the other potential nominees be called 'male banker'? The irony was not missed on Twitter.

Here's a tip: Call her by her name. Call her by her designation. Don't assign her gender as the highlight of her 'qualifications.'

In the meanwhile, we've fixed the HL for you, NY Post: Stephanie Cohen Could Potentially Be the First Woman to Become Goldman Sach's CEO.

Next Story
Loading