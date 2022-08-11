NY Starbucks Outlet Staff Walks Out In Protest After Fellow Employee Gets Fired

The entire staff of a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, walked out mid-shift in protest of their fellow employee being fired without any credible reason. In a video, which is doing the rounds on social media, Starbucks employees are seen walking out after the store’s barista, Sam Amato, was fired. Amato, who is also a union leader, has been working for the Starbucks store for 13 years. Amato alleges that he was fired because he is a union leader.

In the clip, Amato is heard saying, “It is a BS reason. It is because I am a union leader. They failed to provide any details or give me any information. They wrote things that were not true, including follow-ups about my performance that never happened.” In an interview with WIVB, Amato mentioned that the store manager “couldn’t even explain” the reasons for Amato’s termination. “She couldn’t look me in the eye,” he said.

The Starbucks Workers United said that Amato was fired for closing the store lobby without getting permission from the management. However, the union claims that the upper management told the employees to modify store operations. Furthermore, Amato was not the store supervisor on the day they closed the lobby.

As per a Guardian report, the coffee chain, over the past several months, fired over 20 union leaders across the United States. The National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) has accused Starbucks of more than 200 violations of federal labour laws. Cases of employees, who were pro-union, getting fired without any reason have been surfacing lately.

In June this year, the Starbucks store in Buffalo became the first of the 9,000 stores of the coffee chain to unionise. Since then, more than 100 stores have unionised. More than 120 stores have petitioned for union elections. Starbucks is the biggest coffeehouse chain in the world with roughly 33,833 stores across 80 countries.

