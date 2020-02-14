NYC Deli Owner Goes Viral for TikTok Math Challenge That Lets Winners Grab Stuff for Free
According to the 20-year-old college student, the idea was to do something fun as well as educational because all he wanted to do was 'to help people'.
20-yeart-old Ahmed Alwan runs the Lucky Candy convenience store in Bronx, NYC | Image credit: Instagram
Do you love math but also love to eat? This New York deli may be the perfect spot for you then as it offers free goodies to customers who can solve math problems.
The Lucky Candy store in Bronx in New York City is run by its cashier Ahmed Alwan has recently been going viral for a "game" that he invented on TikTok. He put out a challenge on the video-sharing site, asking viewers simple math questions. If they get it right, the customers get five seconds to pick out anything they like and can from Alwan's store shelves and get it for free.
According to the 20-year-old college student, the idea was to do something fun as well as educational because all he wanted to do was "to help people". In an interview to CNN, Alwan said, "...I made a TikTok and chose a challenge, asking them a math question. It's a way to entertain and educate people in need while putting a smile on their face, too."
What started out as just a game has however become a viral internet phenomenon with Alwan gaining over 300,000 followers on TikTok after just 13 videos. He also gained 17,000 followers on Instagram.
@medmedmedyy
Early Valentine special 11*11-20??? #foryou #fyp #mathteacher♬ original sound - medmedmedyy
Alwan's convenience store sells everything from junk food, soda, juices, candies and condiments to other household supplies. However, in a post on Instagram, Alwan revealed that a customer after getting the answer right tried to grab his pet cat!
Alwan, the son of the owner of the shop is a student at Bronx Community College, wants to be a pharmacist and according to the report, he has a history of being charitable.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
- Kalki Koechlin Shares Picture of Herself During Labour, Thanks Her Doula for Childbirth
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Moto Razr is Impossible to Repair, And That's Bad News After The 27000 Folds Disaster
- Indian Women's League Awaits New Winner as Kryphsa, Gokulam Kerala FC Face Off in Final