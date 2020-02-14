NYC Deli Owner Goes Viral for TikTok Math Challenge That Lets Winners Grab Stuff for Free

Do you love math but also love to eat? This New York deli may be the perfect spot for you then as it offers free goodies to customers who can solve math problems.

The Lucky Candy store in Bronx in New York City is run by its cashier Ahmed Alwan has recently been going viral for a "game" that he invented on TikTok. He put out a challenge on the video-sharing site, asking viewers simple math questions. If they get it right, the customers get five seconds to pick out anything they like and can from Alwan's store shelves and get it for free.

According to the 20-year-old college student, the idea was to do something fun as well as educational because all he wanted to do was "to help people". In an interview to CNN, Alwan said, "...I made a TikTok and chose a challenge, asking them a math question. It's a way to entertain and educate people in need while putting a smile on their face, too."

What started out as just a game has however become a viral internet phenomenon with Alwan gaining over 300,000 followers on TikTok after just 13 videos. He also gained 17,000 followers on Instagram.

Alwan's convenience store sells everything from junk food, soda, juices, candies and condiments to other household supplies. However, in a post on Instagram, Alwan revealed that a customer after getting the answer right tried to grab his pet cat!

Alwan, the son of the owner of the shop is a student at Bronx Community College, wants to be a pharmacist and according to the report, he has a history of being charitable.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.