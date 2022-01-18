A new trend on TikTok is worrying doctors. A recipe called ‘Nyquil chicken’ or ‘Sleepy chicken’ is doing rounds in which chicken is braised in cough syrup and offered as health remedy. Nyquil is a common cough syrup sold in the US. The Sun reported that some videos show the chicken being prepared with half a bottle of cough syrup. This trend can be dangerous due to high concentration of drugs in the chicken, warn doctors. Talking to the Sun, Dr Jeff Foster said that social media should never be used as a source of health information.

“It tends to bring out the worst in some cases, hence the Darwinian approach of anti-vaxxers who obtain their medical ‘research’ from such sources as Facebook and Instagram. The case of Nyquil chicken is no different. The idea that by saturating any food product in a medicine believing that it will provide some novel health benefit or cure is not just stupid, but incredibly dangerous," the doctor added. Another doctor told the Sun that boiling evaporates away the water and alcohol in the syrup, leaving the chicken super concentrated with drugs. Consuming poultry cooked in this way is equivalent to drinking to half a bottle of the cough syrup. The medicine has ingredients, which taken in large doses, can damage liver, cause vomitting and even death.

Another worrying aspect of cooking such a dish is that we inhale the drugs during the process. Medicines, when inhaled, hit the bloodstream without going to the liver for detoxification, which can affect organs. According to the report, the manufacturers of Nyquil have said that they do not endorse any inappropriate use of their product. “NyQuil is an over-the-counter medication that treats nighttime symptoms of the common cold and flu. It should only be taken as directed using the dosage cup provided (Adults and Children 12 years and over: 30mL every 6 hours), not to exceed (4) doses per 24 hours," they told The Sun.

