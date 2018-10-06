GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

NYT Journalist Shares Candid Image a Year After Harvey Weinstein was Accused of Sexual Harassment

It has been a year since the Harvey Weinstein accusations came to light.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NYT Journalist Shares Candid Image a Year After Harvey Weinstein was Accused of Sexual Harassment
(Image: Twitter/@jodikantor)
Loading...
Although it was activist Tarana Burke who was originally responsible for starting the #MeToo movement in 2006, the campaign picked much of its momentum after The New York Times published an article accusing film mogul Harvey Weinstein of paying off sexual harassment accusers for decades. The article, which triggered the #MeToo hashtag (started by American actress Alyssa Milano) which in turn triggered a storm of accusations against many powerful men, turning it into a global movement.

On Friday, New York Times journalist Jodi Kantor, who along with journalist Megan Twohey had published the article accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, took to Twitter to share a candid photo of a group of NYT journalist huddled around a computer as they were about to publish the article.





Jodi wrote that as they stood there, they were unsure of what would happen next. However, the article started a revolution against sexual harassment and allowed survivors of sexual abuse a powerful platform to share their stories. And after the image went viral on Twitter, people thanked the journalists for allowing the coverage of sexual assault to increase by many folds and giving women a platform to speak up.





















































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...