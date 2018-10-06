NYT Journalist Shares Candid Image a Year After Harvey Weinstein was Accused of Sexual Harassment



If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n

This was us, exactly a year ago today, about to push the button on the Weinstein story, unsure of what would happen next. pic.twitter.com/WNljiNySXy



Here are some very tangible results that your work prompted. Media coverage of sexual assault is up 30% since that day, for one thing. More excellent findings on the effects of #metoo on media coverage in my new report here: https://t.co/8V9EQ7mzqd pic.twitter.com/IWNjuZYC74

One year ago today, @jodikantor & Megan Twohey broke the story that Harvey Weinstein paid off women who accused him of sexual harassment, which helped @TaranaBurke’s #MeToo movement break open.



Amazing but also heartbreaking to think about this today.https://t.co/4rsTDrKgMD

This photo and tweet give me chills. The pen is mightier than the sword. Always. Journalism forever. https://t.co/468kjYL8sh



"Since the NYT reported allegations of serial predation by Harvey Weinstein a year ago, at least 425 prominent people across industries have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct" https://t.co/jZYXz0IFUZ pic.twitter.com/jEnQ1tj3Ai

I remember exactly where I was when the Weinstein story dropped. I was sitting on the floor in the press area at NYCC 2017. How many reporters can say their work had the kind of impact that changed an entire year? https://t.co/wzorhbrMiX



What if @mega2e and @jodikantor never published their Harvey Weinstein investigation a year ago today? Where would we be today if #MeToo never caught fire? https://t.co/Dhj8Cjc8Lv

So happy you did. You saved lives. A huge cultural shift. Thank you.



Thank you for taking that step @nytimes. Progress is messy and not linear. So, here we are a year later, walking back to 1950. Thank you @senjudiciary for listening to women. Ugh!

Thank you, from the bottom of this mother’s terrified and broken heart. #MeToo



Powerful, you investigative reporters are priceless‼️

So proud of you for making this bold move. And grateful. Thank you.



Congrats for that earth-shattering story!

With that push of a button, you gave all the survivors around the world a mighty stage to stand together on. Thank you for pushing that button. The truth is hard. Let’s keep getting louder about it every single day together, on this stage, for as long as we live. #MeToo



I love these newsroom moments. Nerves but mad teamwork and solidarity.

Thank you. You showed what bravery looks like and gave strength to those whose voices had been silenced and controlled for too long



It’s moments like this that prove why the media will NEVER be the “enemy of the people”.

What you all did was huge. Has it really only been a year? It feels like so much longer because of everything that's happened inbetween. Thank you for bringing this to light.



