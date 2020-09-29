NZ YouTuber Karl Rock Reveals the Trick He Used to Impress His Haryanvi Jat Girlfriend's Parents

New Zealander YouTuber Karl Rock first visited India in 2013 and has since fallen in love with the country's culture, people, and food so much so that he ended up marrying an Indian woman and settling in New Delhi.

Fascinated by what he experienced during his stay in the country, Karl began chronicling his journeys on YouTube and over the years has turned into a go-to channel for foreigners as to what they could expect while visiting India by watching his nifty DIY videos. Bargaining with vendors to speaking in Hindi to giving pro tips to avoid scammers in the country, to enjoying tapri ki chai, Karl's popularity has seen a meteoric rise in the Indian YouTube circuit.

But things would have probably been different for the YouTuber had he not met his future wife Manisha back in 2014.

Narrating his love story (for India and Manisha) on Humans of Delhi page, Karl revealed that he met her at a mutual friend's party and hit it off.

"I asked her out on a date next week. It was nothing fancy, but a walk in the Lodhi Gardens where we talked for hours and mutually felt the connection that we had," Karl said.

Stating that he was a foreigner on a tourist visa, which could have meant "the end" to their relationship but things changed for the better.

"We continued to be in a long-distance relationship for more than a year. Unfortunately, or fortunately in retrospect, I lost my job in New Zealand and decided to spend a year in India trying to travel to every state in India."

That one year turned into two, and Karl decided to meet Manisha's parents to get married.

However, there was a roadblock or that is what someone from another culture and ethnicity such as Karl expected it to be.

"Manisha belongs to a Jat family from Haryana, and they come from a traditionally conservative community," he said adding that Manisha's parents were opposed to the idea of him marrying her with whom he had nothing in common.

A night before meeting her parents, Karl's Indian hostel mate suggested something that would work like a charm and ease the tension between the two parties. Karl obliged and the next day while meeting them, he immediately touched Manisha's parents' feet as a mark of respect, and his friend couldn't have been more right.

Karl revealed that his would-be in-laws also stocked up Coca-Cola because they thought that was what foreigners had.

Back in July, after contracting and recovering from COVID-19, Karl had donated plasma at a plasma bank in Delhi's ILBS hospital and has won praise from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Plasma therapy is the best treatment for Covid-19 that we have right now to help really sick people. So, the second I heard Delhi chief minister had opened a plasma bank, I called it up and registered myself to donate the plasma," he said in a video following which Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote: "Karl, you indeed ROCK."