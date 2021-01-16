NZ's Sophie Devine's Gesture Towards Young Fan After Smashing Fastest T20 Century is Pure Class

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine smashed the fastest-ever Women’s Twenty20 century on Thursday for Wellington Blaze against Otago in Dunedin. She reached the milestone in just 36-balls in the domestic Super Smash tournament.

Batting at 94, Devine decided to go big with a maximum to reach the three-figure mark.

A moment to cherish for any cricketer, fans and viewers across expected Devine to break into celebrations. Instead, the Kiwi cricketer was almost down on her knees and looked visibly worried.

As it turned out, the ball that was launched from Devine's bat struck a young fan seated with her mum in the crowd. While her teammates gave her a standing ovation from the hut, Devine clearly concerned about the little fan's safety, decided to mute her celebrations.

Devine further upped her class act by leaving the cricket field in the middle of the proceedings to check up on the girl who seemed to be writhing in pain after the blow.

The New Zealand skipper's heartwarming gesture was a sight to behold and cricket fans lauded her for her kindness.

Sophie Devine is all class She appeared to strike a young fan in the crowd, as she brought up her record-breaking #SuperSmashNZ century with a maximum Shortly afterwards, Devine went to see her, and gave her a few moments she'd NEVER forget pic.twitter.com/1qKzBHdv4m — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 14, 2021

"These cultural values shows how great nations are built. That's why New Zealand are among them. As a nation we are in need of such high moral and cultural values," wrote one Twitter user.

"The New Zealanders do some course on 'how to steal ppl's heart' ig," wrote another.

"Well done Sophie divine for showing your love and care for the kid. More success to you."

"This is great and good to see. What an ambassador for cricket."

What a touch of class she just hit a record 100 and not a single celebration because she was more bothered about the little girl ❤️ https://t.co/VbFZkdgms6 — chris (@birdie3007) January 14, 2021

Respect Respect Respect ...more worried about the kid instead of celebrating her century ..Sophie pic.twitter.com/4Jeyud9GZg — Manish Sharma (@ManishS_SG) January 14, 2021

Devine’s sensational knock was not only the fastest Super Smash century, for men or women, but it also helped her Wellington side a massive 10-wicket victory which they stormed past the 129-run target in just 8.4 overs.

Apart from the 36-ball blitzkrieg which was her sixth T20 century, she also broke the records of Suzie Bates and Alyssa on the list of most T20 centuries in women’s cricket. The duo has five hundreds each to their name. Her effort elevates her to an elite list of players as well, the list has nine men that include fellow Kiwi player Martin Guptill who notched his hundred from 35 balls and have scored faster T20 centuries than Devine.