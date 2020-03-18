English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
'O Corona Kal Aana': Varanasi Locals Take Notes from Bollywood to Ward off Evil Coronavirus

Stree / Maddock Films.

Posters with the tweaked slogan - 'O Corona kal aana (Oh Corona, visit tomorrow)' are now being pasted on the walls of lanes and bylanes in the temple town.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
Taking a cue from Bollywood hit movie Stree's famous slogan - "O stree, kal aana (Oh woman, visit tomorrow)" posters have now come up in Varanasi to ward off COVID-19.

Posters with the tweaked slogan - "O Corona kal aana (Oh Corona, visit tomorrow)" are now being pasted on the walls of lanes and bylanes in the temple town.

The posters may not keep the deadly virus at bay as it has killed around 8,000 people worldwide. However, it is evoking great interest among the local people who are flocking to see the posters and even click selfies with them.

corona poster varanasi

Image credits: News18 Hindi

The posters have been put up by one Punit Mishra and bear his name.

Mishra admitted that the posters were inspired by the film Stree and said that it was primarily designed to create awareness among people.

"It compels people to give a second thought to the deadly virus and take necessary precautions. It has created a buzz and my purpose has been served," he added.

