Oasis BITS, Pilani 2019 to Feature Madhur Bhandarkar, Imtiaz Ali, Nucleya and More

Stellar lineups for professional shows and many exciting events designed for a demography with diverse interests have never failed to amaze the crowd that takes part in Oasis. With the 49th edition of BITS Pilani’s flagship cultural fest less than a week away, it is time to reveal what this year’s fest has in store for the participants.

The chief guest for the inauguration ceremony that kicks off the 96-hour-long extravaganza is Madhur Bhandarkar—known for directing movies like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal, and Heroine. His works are known for being uncompromising to people’s judgments and for being blatant reflections of society. It is this ability to seek inspiration from the society around him that makes him a National Award–winning director.

The Oasis Film Festival, in just its second edition, is set to host Imtiaz Ali as its chief guest. What sets the critically acclaimed director apart is his stellar ability to connect with the audience through his stories and create characters that they can relate to. At the Oasis Talk on Day One, Ali will speak about a variety of topics ranging from the art of film-making to his journey in the Indian film industry.

All of Oasis’ film making–related events like Metamorphosis (the short film–making competition), the vlog making competition, movie screenings, and talks and panel discussions on movies fall under the roof of the Oasis Film Festival.

With an outstanding line-up comprising of Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Dan Deacon, Abhishek Raghuram, and many more, Oasis is set to be an ecstatic experience for fans of all genres of music. The fest also provides ample opportunities for aspiring musicians through events like Pitch Perfect, Axetacy, Andholika, and Swaranjali. It is an ongoing legend that the band Parikrama rose to fame after their performance in Rocktaves—Oasis’ renowned battle of the bands.

While Oasis through my Lens, Alternate Photography, and Recreate on the Go appeal to those inclined towards photography, events like Pun Wars and Improv Comedy attempt to bring out one’s humorous side. Joining the lineup of fantastic performers is Biswa Kalyan Rath, who is expected to unleash a laughing riot on the parting day of Oasis. Dance competitions like Razzmatazz, Street Dance, Desert Duels, Choreo, and Tandav are tough tests for performers, especially in front of a sizeable audience.

With a plethora of quizzing events covering various topics such as entertainment, music, anime, et cetera, even the elite intelligentsia can have their share of fun during Oasis. Oratory events like BLAB, Turncoat, and Mock Parliament have consistently been crowd-pullers and will be an integral part of the fest this time around as well.

Looking away from cultural events, Oasis hosts a multitude of events that provide wholesome entertainment like Treasure Hunt, Escape Room, Taboo, and Beg Borrow Steal. With reputed judges and huge prizes, the flagship talent show of the fest, Mr and Ms Oasis, is a kernel event that sees significant participation every year.

The organisers’ emphasis on recognising and encouraging talents is apparent through the increased prize pool and many event-exclusive sponsorships. Overall, BITS Pilani is ready with yet another enthralling edition of Oasis.

