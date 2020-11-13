Obama Compares Rahul Gandhi to 'Eager Student' Lacking Aptitude, Twitter Brings out The Memes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is no stranger to Internet trolling. Friday, however, saw the online bashing increase multifold after Rahul Gandhi found a mention in former US president Barack Obama's memoir.

Gandhi had a "nervous, unformed quality", Obama said, adding that the Gandhi scion "lacked aptitude" in his memoir titled: 'A Promised Land'.

On Gandhi, Obama said he has "a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," according to The New York Times review.

Obama's quote soon went viral on the microblogging site Twitter where netizens didn't miss the opportunity to tweet jokes and memes at the expense of Gandhi.

RaGa and his fans right now - pic.twitter.com/YuymmovQkF — Lagbhag Raaz (@i_Raaaz) November 12, 2020

Obama summed up Rahul Gandhi accurately, that’s what we have been saying for all these years but nobody listens to a fool like me, maybe Congress will listen to liberal Jesus Obama — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) November 12, 2020

#माफ़ी_माँग_ओबामा@RahulGandhi Current mood of Rahul Gandhi after hearing of Obama's comment on himTata bye bye khatam. pic.twitter.com/FvdpjxtnlL — Mizan | ميزان (@MizanSheikh3) November 13, 2020

Former US President Obama calls Rahul Gandhi a 'nervous leader', says he lacks passion pic.twitter.com/7Psoo2Qw0s — Raj Dwivedi (@dwivediraj04) November 13, 2020

#RahulGandhi has 'a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher," #Obama says in his book.Meanwhile #माफ़ी_माँग_ओबामा is trending on twitter. pic.twitter.com/bijNQ90dZo — iCJ (#IndiaFightsChineseVirus) (@CJ_India) November 13, 2020

Earlier last month, Gandhi found himself in a social media storm after he was photographed on a customised tractor with a make-shift sofa seat to give him a ride during his rally to protest against the Centre's enacted agriculture laws.