Obama Compares Rahul Gandhi to 'Eager Student' Lacking Aptitude, Twitter Brings out The Memes

Former US President Barack Obama, in his memoir titled 'A Promised Land' said that Rahul Gandhi had a 'nervous, unformed quality'.

Buzz Staff

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is no stranger to Internet trolling. Friday, however, saw the online bashing increase multifold after Rahul Gandhi found a mention in former US president Barack Obama's memoir.

Gandhi had a "nervous, unformed quality", Obama said, adding that the Gandhi scion "lacked aptitude" in his memoir titled: 'A Promised Land'.

On Gandhi, Obama said he has "a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," according to The New York Times review.

Obama's quote soon went viral on the microblogging site Twitter where netizens didn't miss the opportunity to tweet jokes and memes at the expense of Gandhi.

Earlier last month, Gandhi found himself in a social media storm after he was photographed on a customised tractor with a make-shift sofa seat to give him a ride during his rally to protest against the Centre's enacted agriculture laws.


