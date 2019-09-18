'Obama Netflix': Twitter Has No 'Chill' After Donald Trump's Bizarre Tweet
Donald Trump also accused the Democrats of failing on the Mueller report.
US President Donald Trump has asked the House Judiciary to call for an investigation into his predecessor Barack Obama for his book deal and Netflix agreement.
Trump took to his official twitter account and said, "House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent - ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION. So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that 'Trump' has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t work that way.”
“I have a better idea," he went on. "Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the 'Congressional Slush Fund,' and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST!"
Accusing the Democrats of failing on the Mueller report, the 73-year-old President wrote, "They failed on the Mueller Report, they failed on Robert Mueller’s testimony, they failed on everything else, so now the Democrats are trying to build a case that I enrich myself by being President. Good idea, except I will, and have always expected to, lose BILLIONS of DOLLAR for the privilege of being your President - and doing the best job that has been done in many decades.”
“I am far beyond somebody paying for a hotel room for the evening, or filling up a gas tank at an airport I do not own. These Radical Left Democrats are CRAZY! Obama Netflix?," he continued.
Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama, back in 2017, had signed a deal with Penguin Random to release their memoirs. According to reports, the agreement was worth $65 million.
Back in July, Trump told reporters, "Let's look into Obama the way they've looked at me from day one... They could look into the book deal that President Obama made. Let's subpoena all of his records," as quoted by the USA Today.
In October 2018, the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, had inked a deal with Netflix, in which they will provide Netflix a wide-ranging of content, including a biopic about Frederick Douglass.
Netizens had a field day when they picked up on the two words: 'Obama Netflix.'
Michelle, after seeing Obama Netflix trending this morning: pic.twitter.com/0it2DqXisE— (በቱ) (@BethlehemAwate) September 16, 2019
Say hello to my twins, Obama Netflix and Hillary Emails.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 16, 2019
It’s sort of amazing that he vomits up the words “OBAMA NETFLIX!” directly after accusing Democrats of being crazy.— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 16, 2019
“No way did Elizabeth Warren draw a bigger crowd than me. The fake news media is at it again. Elizabeth Warren isn’t even a real person. Washington Square Park doesn’t exist. Obama Netflix!”- Donald Trump tomorrow, probably #WarrenNYC— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 17, 2019
"OBAMA NETFLIX" pic.twitter.com/TmbJvoyPY7— darth™ (@darth) September 16, 2019
“Obama Netflix” is just the latest example of something I’d pointed out long ago... For someone who didn’t want black people in his buildings, her sure doesn’t mind Obama living in his head rent free... ♂️— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) September 16, 2019
Trump continues to be a national embarrassment 😂 #ObamaNetflix pic.twitter.com/boy8MZSaPQ— The Flexican (@scccage) September 17, 2019
