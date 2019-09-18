Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'Obama Netflix': Twitter Has No 'Chill' After Donald Trump's Bizarre Tweet

Donald Trump also accused the Democrats of failing on the Mueller report.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 18, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Obama Netflix': Twitter Has No 'Chill' After Donald Trump's Bizarre Tweet
Donald Trump also accused the Democrats of failing on the Mueller report.
Loading...

US President Donald Trump has asked the House Judiciary to call for an investigation into his predecessor Barack Obama for his book deal and Netflix agreement.

Trump took to his official twitter account and said, "House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent - ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION. So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that 'Trump' has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t work that way.”

“I have a better idea," he went on. "Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the 'Congressional Slush Fund,' and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST!"

Accusing the Democrats of failing on the Mueller report, the 73-year-old President wrote, "They failed on the Mueller Report, they failed on Robert Mueller’s testimony, they failed on everything else, so now the Democrats are trying to build a case that I enrich myself by being President. Good idea, except I will, and have always expected to, lose BILLIONS of DOLLAR for the privilege of being your President - and doing the best job that has been done in many decades.”

“I am far beyond somebody paying for a hotel room for the evening, or filling up a gas tank at an airport I do not own. These Radical Left Democrats are CRAZY! Obama Netflix?," he continued.

Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama, back in 2017, had signed a deal with Penguin Random to release their memoirs. According to reports, the agreement was worth $65 million.

Back in July, Trump told reporters, "Let's look into Obama the way they've looked at me from day one... They could look into the book deal that President Obama made. Let's subpoena all of his records," as quoted by the USA Today.

In October 2018, the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, had inked a deal with Netflix, in which they will provide Netflix a wide-ranging of content, including a biopic about Frederick Douglass.

Netizens had a field day when they picked up on the two words: 'Obama Netflix.'

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram