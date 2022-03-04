'Obligated To': Congo Man Marries Triplets on Same Day, Says, 'Parents Don't Understand'

A Congolese man married triplets all on the same day — after they all reportedly proposed to him simultaneously. Yes, you read it right. Pictures of the marital quartet are currently blowing up online. The marital hat trick was set in motion after the husband-to-be, identified as Luwizo, met one of the triplets, Natalie and quickly fell head over heels in love with her. Their love story took a turn after he visited Natalie’s home and she introduced him to her twin sisters, Nadege and Natasha. The two sisters became equally smitten with their sibling’s new squeeze.

The triplets then popped the big question, which surprised Luwizo so much that he said he almost “fainted.” On the unconventional wedding, which took place in South Kivu, the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luwizo said, “It seems like I was dreaming!”

One of his wives revealed that when they told Luwizo that he had to marry all three of them, he was shocked. Calling it a “lifetime three-for-one deal,” she said that because Luwizo had already fallen in love with all of them, nothing could stop their plans since we were also in love with him. Despite being taken aback at the unorthodox proposal, Luwizo said that he was “obliged to marry all of them because they are triplets.” Needless to say, not everyone was on board with the idea of his tri-nuptials, Luwizo’s parents were at the top on the list. His parents didn’t even attend the ceremony. “My parents don’t understand what I’m doing,” he said.

Advertisement

Luwizo stated that in order to gain one thing, the person has to lose the other. However, he is ultimately glad he abandoned his family to wed triplets in tandem.

On the other side, marrying the same man didn’t seem odd to the triplets as they had been used to sharing everything since childhood. In fact, the then brides couldn’t contain their jubilation over the arrangement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.