Octopus Has Three Hearts and Nine Brains. Do you know Why?

The planet Earth houses a wide variety of animals and creatures. And, there are a lot of things about these amazing animals that humankind knows very little of. One such animal has three hearts and nine brains. Can you guess which creature we are talking about here? If not, you do not have to rack your brains too hard because we have the answer for you. It is an octopus. Yes, the multi-tentacled creature that has always intrigued us has three hearts and nine hearts. Read on to know why.

The two hearts of this creature are made for the gills and are used to pump blood. Apart from this, there is a third heart in the centre which, after getting oxygen in the blood, supplies it to the whole body so that the rest of the organs can work well.

Another interesting fact about an octopus is that its blood is blue in colour. We have red blood because it contains an iron-based protein called hemoglobin. But the octopus has a copper-based protein in its body called hemocyanin, due to which the blood turns blue. Hemocyanin does not blend with oxygen as easily as hemoglobin does. Because of this, two hearts pump blood through the gills, which get oxygen and blood, and the third heart pumps it throughout the body.

According to the Biogeo Planet, the octopus is considered the most intelligent creature because it has 9 brains. But how does an octopus utilises 9 brains? Actually, each of its eight brains helps in controlling the arm movements. And, the centre one for other activities.

