Octopus Playing With Scuba Diver in Adorable Video Will Remind You of Your Pet

You might have come across multiple videos of humans interacting with other animals in the most wholesome ways. In that wide domain that includes dogs, birds, fish, and even giants like elephants, you must have not expected to see an interaction between a human and an octopus.

These eight-legged sea creatures are one of the most fascinating animals that humankind knows about. But it is quite rare for these animals to showcase a playful demeanor when coming across humans. Challenging this notion is a video that is going viral on social media.

In a video that recently surfaced on Twitter, a scuba diver is seen playing with an octopus just like someone plays with their pets. In the clip, a fairly sized octopus is seen bumping its head with the diver’s hand a few times. Following this, the octopus gently perches on the diver’s hands. The scuba diver gives gentle rubs on the octopus’s head as it calmly rests on the diver’s arm.

The caption coupled with the video read, “Playful tiny octopus.” Take a look at the video here:

Playful tiny octopus.. Watch until the end.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/0omadM5s3w — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 15, 2022

Since being shared, the video has amassed almost 40 lakh views and two lakh likes. One user demanded, “I want one.”

One user commented, “How absolutely beautiful.”



“Never ceases to amaze me when a wild animal does not see a human as a threat,” wrote one user.

Although this particular octopus seems friendly, you should avoid interacting in such a way if you stumble upon one, especially if they are big in size. Not all, but some octopus are venomous and can inflict injuries if they see you as a threat.

