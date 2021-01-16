Octopuses are Already Adapting Climate Change and Rising Levels of CO2 in Ocean: Study

Climate crisis and global warming are changing our environment in not a good way and a few animals might be adapting to it already. A study conducted by Walla Walla University, in a collaboration with researchers from La Sierra University, studied how the changing nature of oceans with rising temperature is affecting octopuses.

The study published in the Physiological and Biochemical Zoology Journal by University of Chicago Press Journals is titled, ‘Impact of Short- and Long-Term Exposure to Elevated Seawater Pco2 on Metabolic Rate and Hypoxia Tolerance in Octopus rubescens’. A team of four scientists studied how ocean acidification, which is the process of rising carbon dioxide levels in seawater, is affecting the metabolism of octopuses. The team comprised scientists from Department of Biological Sciences of Walla Walla University, Kirt L. Onthank, Lloyd A. Trueblood, Taylir Schrock-Duff and Lydia G. Kore.

For their study, scientists used octopus rubescens, which is a small and easily maintained species of octopus, commonly found in the west coast of North America. The species were exposed to increased carbon dioxide-created acidity for a period of five weeks. Throughout this duration, researchers measured their routine metabolic rate (RMR) with no prior acclimation to the acidic water, and then again at week one and after five weeks. Octopuses' critical oxygen pressure was also measured for five weeks.

The study revealed some surprising results, as scientists observed a high amount of adaptability in the octopuses. The creatures experienced high levels of changes in their metabolism within the first 24 hours of exposure to increased acidity in their surroundings. This observation shows a stark contrast to cephalopods, which showed a decrease in metabolic change.

Although, when the octopuses were observed after one week, their routine metabolic rate had returned to normal. This normal reading remained for the following five weeks and their ability to function in low oxygen and high acidification was also compromised.

However, with this study, scientists have concluded that among other marine animals that have been studied till now, octopus show the ability to acclimate to hypercapnic environments, even as high as 1,500 μatm. Although, they have mentioned that further research is required to clarify the mechanism driving the change in their routine metabolic rate. The observed decrease in hypoxia tolerance in long-term hypercapnic conditions suggests that octopus rubescens is experiencing respiratory limitations.

The Walla Walla University scientists maintain that despite their resilience to acidification, inshore octopuses face both greater carbon dioxide concentrations and increasing episodic, acute environmental hypoxia in both open coastal environments and semi enclosed basins such as the Salish Sea.