Odd-Even Scheme is Making a Comeback in Delhi, And So Are the Memes

Ever since the announcement, #oddeven has been trending on social media and our feed has been flooded with memes and jokes.

Jashodhara Mukherjee

September 13, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
At a press conference on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the odd-even car rationing scheme, which was first introduced and implemented in 2016, will be making a comeback this year between November 4 and 15.

According to the earlier scheme, cars with number plates ending in odd and even numbers would be plying on alternate days, in an attempt to reduce pollution caused by vehicles. However, exemptions were made for weekends, for women drivers, VIPs and two wheelers.

Kejriwal has also assured that the findings from the previous scheme will be taken into account this year before exemptions are announced. While there is no doubt about the fact that the scheme may help in curbing pollution, it can indeed be inconvenient for some who are used to travelling by private vehicles on a daily basis.

Ever since the announcement, #oddeven has been trending on social media and our feed has been flooded with memes and jokes. Check these out:

