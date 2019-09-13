Odd-Even Scheme is Making a Comeback in Delhi, And So Are the Memes
Ever since the announcement, #oddeven has been trending on social media and our feed has been flooded with memes and jokes.
Representational photo
At a press conference on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the odd-even car rationing scheme, which was first introduced and implemented in 2016, will be making a comeback this year between November 4 and 15.
According to the earlier scheme, cars with number plates ending in odd and even numbers would be plying on alternate days, in an attempt to reduce pollution caused by vehicles. However, exemptions were made for weekends, for women drivers, VIPs and two wheelers.
Kejriwal has also assured that the findings from the previous scheme will be taken into account this year before exemptions are announced. While there is no doubt about the fact that the scheme may help in curbing pollution, it can indeed be inconvenient for some who are used to travelling by private vehicles on a daily basis.
Ever since the announcement, #oddeven has been trending on social media and our feed has been flooded with memes and jokes. Check these out:
#OddEven started again
Delhites: pic.twitter.com/XVJJwhyrj7
— ᴀᴍʀɪᴋ🇮🇳 (@amrikspeaks) September 13, 2019
#oddeven is Back
Delhi wale: pic.twitter.com/cvaFWBU3ri
— Prashant (@prashant_7_) September 13, 2019
Meanwhile, #OddEven to Delhites: pic.twitter.com/1XXlzNbDkS
— Keshav | केशव | കേശവ് (@aryaKeshav) September 13, 2019
On odd day when I drive even vehicle.
Cops be like...#OddEven pic.twitter.com/UuVyvRJpn8
— Cricket panditt (@seee774) September 13, 2019
calculating #OddEven days before trip pic.twitter.com/oLWC8nwO5n
— cricket_jokes (@cricket_jokes) September 13, 2019
#oddeven rule is back:
Meanwhile Delhites: pic.twitter.com/knTo9uadLb
— Sarcastic Tweets™ (@pkmkbsda) September 13, 2019
#oddeven is Back
Delhi wale: pic.twitter.com/gftcaNYC7I
— Ritik (@younglord_____) September 13, 2019
Delhities having both #oddeven number cars be like:#oddevenagain pic.twitter.com/RJ9cSZoTDR
— CS Sujit Jha🇮🇳 (@SujitTweets_) September 13, 2019
Having even 🚗
Coming to office Coming to office
on even day. on odd day#oddeven #arvindkejriwal pic.twitter.com/oo8VKOtykw
— Bharat Army (@bhartarmy) September 13, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Kartik Aaryan Holding an Umbrella for Sara Ali Khan Outside the Gym Reminds Us of NickYanka at Cannes
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG