Odd One Out: Can You Spot 3 Apples Amid This Pile of Tomatoes?

We often come across plenty of interesting puzzles, riddles or pictures while browsing the internet which leaves us scratching our heads. Some find puzzles or brain teasers to be a great way to amuse themselves. Brain teasers demand you to put your thought into order to find the solution. Besides being fun, these engrossing games are also a great way to exercise our minds. So if you are a person who loves to challenge your brain, there is a mind-bending puzzle for you.

Hungarian Artist and Illustrator Gergely Dudás, known as Dudolf, recently shared a seek-and-find puzzle on his Instagram page. The image is a painting of a pile of tomatoes. From that, one has to find three apples. “Can you find three apples?” he captioned his post which has received over 1,300 likes from the time it was posted on August 16.

Since both the fruits are round and red, it is really difficult to spot the apples and you need to have a hawk’s eye to find them. All the food items in the image have been given a face with eyes, nose and mouth drawn on them. Some of you might try looking for a different expression to spot the apples. And coincidentally, or on purpose to confuse everyone, the artist has given three tomatoes different facial expressions than the rest.

In the middle of the screen on the right-hand side, two tomatoes look different- one has its tongue out and the other is showing off its teeth. On the same side at the bottom, there is one which has his mouth open.

If you think you have reached the solution by identifying the aforementioned three, you are unfortunately wrong!

According to what Dudolf posted on this site, this answer is incorrect. So you will have to analyse the image again with a more detail-oriented view.

If you have not found the catch yet, let us help you.

The differentiating factor between a tomato and an apple in the sense of a drawing or painting is the leaves which are crowned above them. While the tomato’s leaves have a proper crown-like structure, the apples only have a single leaf on top of them.

Look closer and you will find that there are three items as such: one on the top right corner, one in the middle at the bottom and the last one at the bottom left corner.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here