'Oddest Possible Places': Snake Found Curled up in Shoe Taken out by Rescuer

A hair-raising incident has surfaced online wherein a cobra was found curled up inside a shoe. The scary video of the rescue mission was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Monday. Taking to his caption, the IFS officer warned the netizens and urged them to be cautious as snakes can be found at the oddest possible places during monsoon.

While posting less than a minute video on his official Twitter handle, Susanta wrote, “You will find them at oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take help of trained personnel,” he ended the caption by informing the users that the video is a “WhatsApp Forwarded” clip.

You will find them at oddest possible places in https://t.co/2dzONDgCTj careful. Take help of trained personnel.

WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/AnV9tCZoKS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2022

The now-viral clip shows a woman rescuer holding a snake-catching rod. She can be seen putting the rod inside the shoes kept on a rack, in order to bring out the snake. The moment she tilts the shoe and pokes in the rod, the cobra aggressively comes out and hisses towards the rescuer, with an intention to attack her. But she can be seen handling the snake with precaution and at last, manages to take it out from the shoes.

While trying to take it out the rescuer can be heard detailing the importance of dusting the show before wearing them. In addition, she urged all to be extra careful during the rainy season. The video has stunned the netizens, as many revealed that after watching the footage they went back to peek at their shoes. One user wrote, “I had just now kept my shoes out to dry after a wet day. After watching this, I went, checked, and took it back inside the house.” Another user shared an incident of his own, wherein he revealed that his friend found a snake inside his toilet seat after he flushed it. While sharing the picture of the incident, he wrote, “Sir, this toilet was used by my friend, after flushing came to know about this snake. He is a lucky guy.”

So far, the video has garnered more than 4 thousand likes.

Sir, this toilet was used by my frnd, after flushing came to know about this snake. He is a lucky guy. pic.twitter.com/OnT7W7ML38 — Amit Sharma, Wildlifer.. (@AmitSha02221476) July 11, 2022

Have you ever encountered a similar incident?

