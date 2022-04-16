Oddly Satisfying: This Video of Orange Peel Being Squeezed in Sunlight is Addictive

Time and again, social media has been successful in bringing forth videos that leave an impact on your mind in such a manner that you hardly forget it. Often, we come across viral reels on Instagram that are so satisfying to watch that we end up playing them on loop. Now, the internet has provided a similar video, which made it hard for the netizens to stop watching it. A slow-motion video, which shows a person squeezing an orange peel, is so satisfying that it is trending on social media.

The video grabbed all the attention after it was re-shared on Reddit’s Oddly Satisfying. The now-viral video was posted around a year ago, and it is unclear when and where the clip was recorded. The video was posted along with a caption that read, “Squeezing an orange peel in the sunlight.” The video begins with a person squeezing a small piece of orange peel. The highlight point of the video is the beautiful and alluring visual that is created by the droplets of orange oil coming out of the orange peel. Honestly, adding a slow-motion filter to the video made the drops coming out of the peel more magnificent to watch.

https://www.reddit.com/r/oddlysatisfying/comments/u375r2/squeezing_an_orange_peel_in_the_sunlight/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

So far, the video has been watched more than 1.9 million times and has accumulated 58.7 k upvotes. The video was quickly spotted by netizens, as they have posted various comments on it. While many praised the video for its beauty, several went on to comment on the versatile usage of an orange peel. One user wrote, “This is actually great as a cocktail garnish. You slice off a nice thick strip of orange peel then give it a squeeze through a lit match. Adds a nice burnt orange aroma. I do this for my orange-ginger old-fashioned.” Another commented, “I’ve heard that Germans used that flammable oil as fuel on warplanes in World War II when they were low on the usual supply.”

