Odisha Artist Carves Out Hanuman Chalisa in Wood, Wishes to Gift it to PM Narendra Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha artist Arun Sahu made headlines last year for his phenomenal work wherein he converted thrown-away timber pieces into artifacts of famous monuments of the world. He made sculptures of the India Gate, Taj Mahal, Eiffel Tower, and Gateway of India. Once again, the 32-year-old from Kantei Koli village in Ganjam district has left people amazed with his carpentry skills. Sahu has carved out two copies of Hanuman Chalisa, which is a holy book of Hindus, in wood.

While talking to indiatoday.in, Sahu revealed that during the lockdown, he thought of creating something different. Hence, came up with the idea of carving out Hanuman Chalisa in wood. He also expressed his wish to gift the wooden books to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Sahu shared that it was his father, Bhaskar Sahu who introduced him to this profession. Carpentry was bread and butter for the Sahu family, therefore in order to help his father in the family business, Sahu dropped out of school. Sahu’s father used to make wooden furniture and he was the one who taught Sahu the art of carving wood.

While working in his father’s shop, Sahu realised that a large chunk of Timber used to get wasted. Therefore, he started carving out artifacts as a hobby from the disposed pieces of wood. Sahu came into the limelight last during pandemic induced nationwide lockdown, for his creative skills and was rewarded for the same.

He believes that his work might make people realise the significance of trees so that they don’t cut them down unnecessarily.

Talking about his wooden artifacts, Sahu revealed that he aims to build a small museum so that he can showcase his work, which will include all the important and popular monuments of the world. He further said that he wants to highlight the importance of trees in the life of human beings.

