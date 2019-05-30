Odisha Artist Creates Miniature Cricket World Cup Trophy on Pencil Tip

With the inaugural match of the ICC Cricket World Cup mere hours away, cricket fever is all set to grip India.A country known for its excesses when it comes to adoration and hero worship, India is gearing up with the flag, face-paints and crackers to show support for their team at the international cricket extravaganza.An Odisha-based miniature artist, L Eshwar Rao has now chosen a unique way to show his love for the game.According to ANI, Rao has carved the World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds which he collected and moulded into the shape of the cup.Speaking to the news agency, Rao, who hails from Jatni village, revealed that since he wanted to make the world cup trophy a bit different, he made use of tamarind seeds which he crafted and coloured accordingly to give shape to the trophy.According to Rao, making the World Cup trophy is difficult as all three stumps should be visible and the ball needs to be atop the stumps. The ANI report states that it took Rao two days to craft the trophy.Rao, who is himself a cricket fan, also took the opportunity to wish the Indian team.He said, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the upcoming World Cup and I made the trophy, especially, for the Virat Kohli-led team."The inaugural match between England and South Africa for the ICC World Cup 2019 is slated to take place today.India's first match, led by Skipper Virat Kohli too is against South Africa and will be held on June 5.Notably, this year will see a different sort of debut by ace-cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar who will, for the first time, grace the commentary box at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.