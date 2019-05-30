English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Odisha Artist Creates Miniature Cricket World Cup Trophy on Pencil Tip
With the inaugural match of the ICC Cricket World Cup mere hours away, cricket fever is all set to grip India.
Image tweeted by ANI.
Loading...
With the inaugural match of the ICC Cricket World Cup mere hours away, cricket fever is all set to grip India.
A country known for its excesses when it comes to adoration and hero worship, India is gearing up with the flag, face-paints and crackers to show support for their team at the international cricket extravaganza.
An Odisha-based miniature artist, L Eshwar Rao has now chosen a unique way to show his love for the game.
According to ANI, Rao has carved the World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds which he collected and moulded into the shape of the cup.
Speaking to the news agency, Rao, who hails from Jatni village, revealed that since he wanted to make the world cup trophy a bit different, he made use of tamarind seeds which he crafted and coloured accordingly to give shape to the trophy.
According to Rao, making the World Cup trophy is difficult as all three stumps should be visible and the ball needs to be atop the stumps. The ANI report states that it took Rao two days to craft the trophy.
Rao, who is himself a cricket fan, also took the opportunity to wish the Indian team.
He said, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the upcoming World Cup and I made the trophy, especially, for the Virat Kohli-led team."
The inaugural match between England and South Africa for the ICC World Cup 2019 is slated to take place today.
India's first match, led by Skipper Virat Kohli too is against South Africa and will be held on June 5.
Notably, this year will see a different sort of debut by ace-cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar who will, for the first time, grace the commentary box at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
A country known for its excesses when it comes to adoration and hero worship, India is gearing up with the flag, face-paints and crackers to show support for their team at the international cricket extravaganza.
An Odisha-based miniature artist, L Eshwar Rao has now chosen a unique way to show his love for the game.
According to ANI, Rao has carved the World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds which he collected and moulded into the shape of the cup.
Speaking to the news agency, Rao, who hails from Jatni village, revealed that since he wanted to make the world cup trophy a bit different, he made use of tamarind seeds which he crafted and coloured accordingly to give shape to the trophy.
According to Rao, making the World Cup trophy is difficult as all three stumps should be visible and the ball needs to be atop the stumps. The ANI report states that it took Rao two days to craft the trophy.
Rao, who is himself a cricket fan, also took the opportunity to wish the Indian team.
He said, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the upcoming World Cup and I made the trophy, especially, for the Virat Kohli-led team."
The inaugural match between England and South Africa for the ICC World Cup 2019 is slated to take place today.
India's first match, led by Skipper Virat Kohli too is against South Africa and will be held on June 5.
Notably, this year will see a different sort of debut by ace-cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar who will, for the first time, grace the commentary box at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- Chunky Panday Breaks Silence on Claims of Ananya 'Faking' Admission in US Universities
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results