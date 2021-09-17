Odisha Artist Makes 8-Foot Food Grain Portrait of PM Modi on His 71st Birthday

Wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday have been pouring in not just from the country but across the globe. While most people took to social media to post their wishes for PM Modi, some dedicated special artworks for the leader on his birthday. One such message was shared by Odisha-based artist Priyanka Sahani who painted an 8 ft long portrait of PM Modi using food grans on his birthday, reported news agency ANI.

Priyanka used five different grains to make this painting and completed it in 20 to 25 hours. Speaking about the inspiration behind this idea, Priyanka said since India is an agricultural country, she decided to pay respect to PM Modi using food grains. Priyanka dedicated the painting to PM Modi on behalf of the people of Odisha and mentioned that she used Odisha's Pattachitra Kala design in this portrait.

Priyanka has drawn an Indian map on PM’s heart in the painting signifying that the country resides in his heart as it dwells in every Indian’s heart.

Odisha | Artist Priyanka Sahani creates 8 ft-long portrait of PM Narendra Modi using food grains, on his 71st birthday"India's an agricultural country, so I made this portrait using food grains to pay respects to PM. It also reflects Odisha's tradition of Pattachitra," she says pic.twitter.com/dZhMFpIcfR — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Padma Shri Awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaikk also dedicated a special sand artwork on Puri’s beach to celebrate PM’s birthday.

Sharing his wishes for PM's long life and health, Pattnaik uploaded an image of a special sand work he made using 2035 seashells. The sand work featured a portrait of PM Modi along with a message that read, "Happy Birthday, Modiji"

Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India.I’ve created a SandArt installation used 2035 sea shells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach , Odisha . pic.twitter.com/uDTJGOLCFk— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janta Party is celebrating the day on a grand scale and has made elaborate arrangements. The party launched the 14 days 'Seva Aur Samparan Abhiyan' to celebrate this day and will be conducting various programmes including the distribution of free ration bags. The Seva Aur Samparan Abhiyan will conclude with celebrations of PM Modi's 20 years in Public life on life on October 7, 2021. PM Modi assumed the charge of Gujarat's chief minister on October 7, 2001.

