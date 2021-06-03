Odisha Artist Recreates World's First Bicycle Model with over 3600 Matchsticks

World Bicycle Day is observed on June 3. In order to mark the day, an artist based out of Odisha’s Puri recreated the world’s first bicycle, Penny-farthing, that was invented in 1870, using matchsticks. As reported by news agency ANI, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo who is only 18 years old, has created the model by using as many as 3,653 matchsticks. He informed, that it took him a week to complete this work of art.

The model of Penny-farthing that Sahoo has made is 50 inches in length and 25 inches in width. The talented youngster emphasised the fact that it was his fascination with Penny-farthing that made him make this model. He revealed that he had seen the machine for the first time when he was in school and had a desire to own it. Unfortunately, this type of cycle had become extinct till then.

Odisha: A Puri-based 18-year-old artist, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, has made an 1870 model penny-farthing using 3,653 matchsticks to mark the World Bicycle Day."It took me 7 days to prepare this craft," he said. pic.twitter.com/ModxlGTEv1 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

Sahoo’s main aim behind making the model was to raise awareness among people regarding the benefits of using a bicycle. He stressed how riding a bicycle is not only good for health but is also great for the environment as it does not cause any pollution.

The 18-year-old’s work is being appreciated by netizens.

Proud of you @Saswat_r_sahoo— Debendra Subudhi (@DebendraSubudh1) June 3, 2021

Very nice art made by @Saswat_r_sahoo https://t.co/8ZeKcqLtcN— Manas Behera ANI (@manasbehera07) June 3, 2021

For the unversed, Penny-farthing was the world’s first machine to be called a “bicycle". This type of cycle became obsolete during the late 1880s after more modern bicycles hit the market. Meanwhile, World Bicycle Day is observed to create and raise awareness about the importance and benefits of riding a bicycle. The day came into force after the United Nations General Assembly acknowledged the versatility, uniqueness and longevity of the machine.

Along with being health and environment friendly, a cycle is also pocket friendly and promotes inclusivity as more people can afford it. Moreover, regularly riding a cycle can help you stay away from issues like stress, diabetes, obesity among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here