Odisha-based Student Team Becomes First to Represent India in NASA's Human Rover Challenge

In a ground-breaking achievement, an Odisha-based team of 10 students has been selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021 scheduled in April.

The Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT) is an inter-disciplinary team of young space enthusiasts, research scientists and is part of an initiative by Bhubaneshwar-based Navonmesh Prasar Foundation.

The team comprise school students and students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). It is reportedly the first ever school team that has been selected from India to take part in NASA's Rover Challenge, reports ANI.

"It is happening for the first time that a school team from India has been selected to participate in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. We created a team during COVID time and identified 10 students from Odisha. We provided them training and later applied for NASA Rover Challenge," said Anil Pradhan, founder, Navonmesh Prasar Foundation speaking to ANI.

The students are working to design a human-powered rover, which will be moving on the surface of Mars.

After receiving an invitation from NASA, the team went ahead with their design and now they will be attending the event in April in Alabama and compete with all the other participating teams.

The students are actively engaging in various other project works including designing of space systems, rockets, satellites and astronomy, rovers etc. This will further prepare them for future participation in various other international events.

The rover reportedly can take the weight of two people while moving on the terrains of Mars and moon.

A total of 100 teams will be taking part in NASA's Human Exploration Rover Challenge.

( with inputs from ANI )