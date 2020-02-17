Take the pledge to vote

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Invited Netizens to Guess a Road in the State. Can You?

Post 6 pm, the answer was given by the CM himself.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 17, 2020, 10:58 AM IST
Image credit: Twitter.
Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently shared a beautiful picture highlighting the natural beauty of Odisha. The image that was shot from an aerial perspective was posted by Patnaik on Twitter and saw him inviting netizens to a little guessing game.

Alongside the image, he wrote, “It is always a refreshing experience to see the well-lined countryside roads of #Odisha flanked by miles of lush green paddy fields reaching out to the horizon. Guess the fascinating road before 6PM.#KnowYourOdisha.”

What is interesting is that apart from just posting the image of the flora of Odisha, Patnaik asked Netizens to guess the name of the road, in an attempt to know their state better and praise how beautiful it is. The “competition” was supposed to end by 6 in the evening.

As soon as the picture was shared on social media, Twitterati started the guessing game. Some called it a road that has been built recently while others found the question to be quite tough.

People even asked CM Naveen Patnaik to help them out with a few hints.

Post 6 pm, the answer was given by the CM himself. He revealed that the road was from Munising to Seranga in Gajapati.

“Thank you all for participating so enthusiastically. Congratulations to all of you who came up with the right answer. This beautiful road is from Munising to Seranga in #Gajapati. Let’s all explore our #Odisha which has a surprise at every corner,” he wrote, calling India’s eastern state the best kept secret.

The original tweet garnered more than 3500 likes and was re-tweeted more than 400 times.


