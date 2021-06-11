Odisha College Girl Joins Zomato as Delivery Partner to Support Family after Father Lost Job in Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on employment in India with repeated lockdowns rendering thousands of people jobless. At such a time, a college student from Odisha named Bishnupriya Swain has chosen to put her dreams of becoming a doctor on hold and started working with Zomato as a delivery partner in Cuttack instead in order to support her family and education.

Swain was studying in Class 12 and with Science stream when her father, who used to work as a driver, lost his job due to the pandemic. As the daily struggled, Swain, who is the eldest among three daughters, decided to put her own dreams on hold and help out her family.

Odisha: Bishnupriya Swain, a student in Cuttack picked food delivery work after her father lost job amid pandemic"I was taking tuitions.During COVID students weren't coming to class. We were facing financial issues. I joined Zomato to support my education&family,"she said y'day pic.twitter.com/TGfBPZDvZm — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

“I was taking tuitions. During COVID students weren’t coming to class. We were facing financial issues. I joined Zomato to support my education&family," Swain told news agency ANI. Swain’s online classes are still on according to reports, she has continued to juggle both work and studies to help her family tide over the stressful time.

Apart from carrying out her own college studies and also working as a delivery partner at night - a job that is full of its own danger, Swain also gives tuition classes to students in the morning to get extra income.

Speaking to India Today, Swain said, “As my father has three daughters and I am the eldest, I took the decision to come out and help my father. No work is small and I will try my best to keep my family happy and make sure my younger sisters continue their studies".

Earlier in May, Zomato launched an initiative to vaccinate all their delivery partners in the Delhi and NCR region. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal made the announcement on the microblogging site Twitter on Friday. In an effort to boost vaccination, Zomato is also bearing the cost of the vaccinations and offering incentives to its delivery partners for finding vaccine slots on their own.

