Odisha Couple Feeds around 500 Stray Dogs to Celebrate Their Wedding

A couple in Odisha celebrated their wedding by feeding around 500 stray dogs in association with an animal welfare organisation.

Eureka Apta, an independent filmmaker, and his dentist wife, Joana, dedicated their wedding to a noble cause, reports the New Indian Express.

Two days before their marriage, the couple visited a local animal rescue organisation, Animal Welfare Trust Ekamra (AWTE), and donated food items and medicines to animals.

On the day of their marriage, September 25, AWTE fed 500 stray dogs with the couple's donation. They also made donations to the NGO's animal shelter, that take care of many rescued animals.

The marriage took place at a tiny village temple in Nuagaon near Tangi, and the shelter home there distributed a mixture of rice and non-vegetarian items to the stray dogs.

Apta said that they have been massively inspired by the works of the animal welfare association. Hence, after spending a courtship of three years, they decided to get married in a small celebration while making sure they donate the sum for a noble cause, reports NDTV.

The couple also said that the act was in the honour of the groom's mother and the bride's grandmother, both of whom passed away in 2017.

Recalling their story, Apta said it was only when they had first encountered the sight of disabled and abandoned hybrid animals at the shelter, they were immensely impacted by it.

Making their first visit to the shelter home, they decided to help the welfare association flourish on their wedding day.

