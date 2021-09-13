Odisha Farmer Creates Indigenous Seed Bank Preserving 1,100 Varieties of Paddy

While chemical seeds have taken the place of organic and indigenous seeds, a farmer from Odisha’s Bargarh district has taken a unique step to preserve indigenous seeds. He has made a seed bank, thus preserving 1,100 varieties of seeds. Sudam Sahu has taken this initiative to save country seeds. He has been pursuing it for the past 20 years and is often dubbed the “research man" by locals.

A native of Katapali village under Baragarh Sadar block of Bargarh district, Sudam has studied till the 12th standard. Growing up, his family was not financially affluent and he often had to battle hunger. After passing school, he chose to take up farming for a livelihood. He started organic farming and collecting varieties of indigenous seeds. Currently, Sudam has a huge collection of indigenous seeds which includes 1,100 varieties of paddy seeds and 70 varieties of oil and vegetable seeds.

Sudam said, “Farmers have to depend on the government for seeds which are very expensive. I thought of saving the country seeds. If we use these seeds, it will be less expensive and yield much more harvest. Keeping this in mind, I had started the drive in 2001. Initially I started with two varieties of seeds. Now I have 1,100 varieties of indigenous seeds. The purpose is to provide the farmers variety and to preserve age-old indigenous seeds. My life is full of struggle. I have had to battle for food. Now we are able to eat varieties of rice".

Sudam’s father Iswar Sahu said, “He is very hard-working and helps us in agricultural activities. He had got a job in excise department but quit that because he wanted to pursue organic farming."

Sudam became self-reliant by collecting indigenous seeds. He earns Rs 5 lakh annually. He has been providing a means for livelihood to 11 people from his village. Sudam’s family members cooperate with him on this. They make compost and fertiliser using organic methods. The 1,100 varieties of paddy seeds preserved include Kusumkali, Talmul, Karani, Kalasu, Saria, Jahnijari, Gurmatia, Saragdhuel, Sunakathi, Jhuli and so on. He has also authored a book called “Formula of natural farming and organic farming in school" (Prakrutik Chasha ra sutra and organic farming in school), which has become a part of a school curriculum. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Union Agriculture Minister have praised Sudam for his unique collections.

Praising Sudam’s efforts, a farmer, Chitta Ranjan Sahu, said that, “He has struggled a lot and been involved in a lot of agricultural activities. He is an expert on indigenous seeds. We got a livelihood due to his contribution. From my point of view, indigenous seeds are good for health".

Santosh Moharana, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Bargarh, said, “We will check all the seeds which Sudam has been collecting." Moharana further said that necessary steps would be taken to provide all financial assistance to him as per government guidelines. “If required we will provide assistance for a museum," he added.

