Odisha Forest Officials Rescue American Brown Pelicans Injured in Cyclone Amphan

Even as the two eastern coastal states of India, West Bengal and Odisha, struggle to cope up with the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, Odisha forest department officials have rescued several American Brown Pelicans, which were left stranded in the natural disaster.

“American Brown Pelicans were found here. They lost their way due to Cyclone Amphan. Locals found them on the ground as they got injured during the cyclone and fell down from the sky. We have rescued an American Brown Pelican and it is under treatment. We are rescuing more such birds,” Arjun Sahu, a social activist for animals, Odisha told ANICyclo.

Images of these birds being rescued went viral on social media.

Odisha: State Forest Department has rescued several pelicans in Paradip, that got injured during #CycloneApmhan. (26.05.20) pic.twitter.com/eb3ESjPg8m — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Some rare birds were found on the ground at various places including GJI colony and Madhuban area of Paradip. Following the incident, locals flocked to these spots and handed over these birds to the forest department for proper treatment.

As per officials, migratory birds flock to the Paradeep port during the winter season. While some of them return back, these pelicans found here are said to be among those birds who had stayed here.

In the wake of Cyclone Amphan, 75 veterinary teams have been deployed in the affected areas for ensuring animal care. 79 number of veterinary doctors and 310 para-vets and attendants engaged. 32 animal health camps have been organised and 1242 number of animals treated.

(with inputs from ANI)