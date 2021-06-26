Odisha Groom Calls Off Wedding After No Mutton Curry on Menu, Marries Another Woman

In a bizarre incident on Wednesday, a man in Odisha’s Sukinda walked out on his bride on the wedding day after her family failed to serve mutton in the feast and later married another woman of the area before returning home. According to New Indian Express, 27-year-old Ramakant Patra, who is a resident of Rebanapalaspal in neighbouring Keonjhar district, reached the wedding venue in Bandhagaon village with his baraatis. The bride’s family then welcomed him and following the necessary rituals, they were taken to the dining hall.

However, before lunch, members from the groom’s family demanded to be served mutton curry. Since there was no preparation made for mutton curry, an argument began between the families and things started turning ugly. Patra then called off the marriage when he learned that mutton curry was not served for lunch. Despite the bride’s family pleading to him to change his mind, Patra refused to carry on with the marriage ceremony and left the venue with his kin.

Patra then went to his relative’s home at Gandhapala village of Kuhika panchayat in Sukinda and later got married to another woman of Phulajhara in Tamka the same night before returning to Keonjhar. No police complaint has been lodged yet regarding the matter.

The incident joins a long list of bizarre wedding scenarios that have been occurring for some time. In another incident the bride was the one to call off the wedding, however, the reason was the groom’s inability to read without glass. The wedding was called off in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya at the last moment after the groom could not read the newspaper without his glasses on. Arjun Singh, a resident of Jamalpur village of Sadar Kotwali area, had fixed the marriage of his daughter, Archana, with Shivam, who is a resident of Banshi village. Singh chose Shivam as he was a “well-educated boy" and soon fixed the date of marriage, and began all preparations.

However, things did not go as planned on the wedding day. Arjun Singh told News18, “When the Baraat procession came to the house on June 20, the groom was constantly seen wearing spectacles the whole time." The women of the family, including the bride, felt suspicious that he has weak eyesight and then asked the groom to read a Hindi newspaper without his glasses on, which he failed to do. Since the groom could not see without his glasses, the bride refused to marry him.

