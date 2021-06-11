CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Odisha Healthcare Workers are Grooming Covid-19 Patients with Shaves and Braiding Hair

Credits: Twitter/ ANI

Here is one such incident where healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and hospital in Odisha have gone beyond their call of duty.

With the Covid-19 pandemic infecting millions of people, many Covid-19 patients have had to spend days in hospital beds with minimum or no care or support staff. To keep them in good spirits, healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and hospital in Odisha have gone beyond their call of duty and have been personally attending to grooming the patients. Images of healthcare workers shaving the beard and braiding the hair of Covid patients have gone viral and garnered much appreciation on social media.

The selfless service went viral on social media and won the hearts of netizens. In the video a healthcare worker can be seen combing the hair of a woman patient while others do the shaving of an elderly patient at the hospital very cordially, ANI reports.

The health care workers have received much appreciation from the microblogging sites as well as from the State Chief Secretary.

“We advice other hospitals to start this initiative," V Keerthi Vasan, Sub collector, Gajam told ANI.

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and Ganjam District Collector Bijay Amruta Kulange also appreciated the special initiative, ANI reports

Take a look at some of the comments:

Netizens who came across the heartwarming photos have lauded the health workers for their selfless service.

first published:June 11, 2021, 09:02 IST