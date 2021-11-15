Odisha Man Builds Bamboo Bridge to Connect 2 Districts After Local Admin Delays Work

A bamboo-made bridge has become the only way of communication between two districts of Odisha. People of Koshagumuda block have built a bamboo bridge on the Indravati river and it has become the only way of communication between Koraput and Nabarangpur district. For the residents of both the districts, commuting was difficult for lack of a bridge between both the areas and thus Jaydev Bhatra, a sailor decided to build this bridge over the Indravati river near Kantasaruguda village of Nabarangpur district.

Jaydev has built this bamboo bridge with his own resources even at the cost of selling his own land. The length of the bridge is about 110-metre and its width is 6-feet. More than 600 bamboos, plastic wire, nail were used to built the bridge. More than 60 labourers were deployed to make the bridge. Jayadev has incurred all expense from his own hard earned income.

Jaydev said, “People of both districts were facing lots of problems due to lack of bridge. Despite our frequent appeals, the administration did not take any steps and so I decided to make a bridge for the people with my own money. I spent about Rs 1 lakh for this but I am very happy with the outcome.

“Due to lack of connectivity we were in a horrible condition. Bridge made by Jaydev Bhatra has made our lives really easy," a villager said.

Now after the bridge has been opened, people of Koshagumuda, Papdahandi block under Nabarangpur district and Kotapad of Koraput district are able to commute between both district easily. Though Jayadev has made the bridge by spending his own money, he has not taken a single penny from the locals or who uses the bridge. People have expressed their happiness and gratitude to Jaydev for this.

“Despite relentless complaints raised we could not get any fruitful result. Administration did not take any steps for us. Finally Jaydev has made bridge for us. He has done noble job. We are very happy," a local said.

