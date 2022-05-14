Odisha Man Dupes 100 Women of Lakhs Posing as MBA Graduate on Matrimonial Sites

A man duped 100 women of lakhs by posing as an MBA graduate on matrimonial sites. The accused, identified as one Farhan Khan, is a resident of Odisha, reports Mirror Now. The Delhi Police recovered a BMW car and multiple ATM and SIM cards from his possession. An AIIMS doctor filed a complaint with the South Delhi Cyber Police after she met him on Jeevansathi matrimonial platform. He extorted Rs 15 lakh from her, claiming it was for a “business deal". Khan has studied till the 12th standard and his modus operandi involved targeting working women whom he would swindle out of money after claiming he wanted to get married to them.

DCP Benita Mary formed a team to probe the matter after the AIIMS doctor’s complaint and pursued the lead for a period of 18 days. Khan had been operating thus for 6 months, and his victims- 100 of them- were from all over the country: West Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and Karnataka. Khan would tell the victims that he was an MBA graduate who also studied engineering and needed money for the aforementioned business deal. Once the money was obtained, he would cut all communication with the victims.

Of late, a number of such instances of Desi ‘Tinder Swindlers’ have come to light. Recently, a 54-year-old man was arrested for marrying 14 women across 7 states in the country. Yes, you heard that right, 14 women. This bizarre incident unfolded in Odisha, where the man was finally arrested. He would pose as a doctor, dupe women into marrying him, and then swindle them. The man has been identified as 54-year-old Bidhu Prakash Swain also known as Ramesh Swain. A resident of Kendrapara district, Odisha, Swain targeted divorcees and middle-aged women for swindling.

In an interview with India Today, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said, “His targets were highly-educated women who have worked in senior positions at various government and private organizations.” His aim was to get a hold of their money. Bidhu would pose as a doctor from the Union Health Ministry and contact women through various social media and matrimonial sites. The police reported that the 54-year-old has so far fathered five children.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.