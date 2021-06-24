Odisha Youth Fashions Lord Jagannath's 'Gajanana Besha' Idol Out of Ice-cream Sticks

During the COVID-19 pandemic followed by nationwide lockdown, the world turned to arts. From the Italians singing and performing from their balconies to numerous people displaying their talent over the internet -several artists have earned name across the country. Though it was not limited to music and dance, other talents in the likes of art, craft and yoga have also garnered fame. One such name added to the list is Odisha-based Biswajit Nayak, who has prepared a miniature statue of the ‘Gajanana Besha’ of Lord Jagannath.

The youth has prepared the miniature idol using 1475 ice cream sticks for the Snana Purnima at Jagannath temple. Nayak took around 15 days to complete the statue, which is 30-inch tall and 26-inch wide. While speaking to ANI, Nayak said that on the occasion of Snana Purnima, he would like to dedicate the statue to the devotees.

Odisha | Puri's Biswajit Nayak has made miniature statue of 'Gajanana Besha of Lord Jagannath', using 1475 ice cream sticks. "It took me 15 days to make this 30-inches tall & 26-inches wide statue. On the occasion of Devasnana Purnima, I dedicate this to devotees," he said(23.06) pic.twitter.com/FZMstp7EF5— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

On June 23, ahead of Snana Purnima, the Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri was illuminated. After remaining shut for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gates of the 11th century temple will re-open on June 25.

As the pandemic is still in place, therefore, to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are not flouted, devotees are not allowed to visit the temple. Instead, the celebration will be live-streamed for devotees across the world. But people who have been fully vaccinated, that is, have received both doses of vaccine are allowed to visit the temple. A COVID negative report is also mandatory for the visitors.

Chief Administrator of the temple, DrKrishan Kumar informed that people following the two above stated norms will only be allowed to enter the temple premises. He further updated that as the district administration has enforced Section 144 outside the temple, gatherings are prohibited. He assured that all traditional rituals will be followed without any fail. After the puja, Lord Jagannath will take rest for 15 days, and will next appear during the Rath Yatra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here