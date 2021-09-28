Odisha Man Makes Smallest Fridge In India To Store Vaccine, Bags Place In Record Book

At a time when the world is struggling to cope with Covid-19, some people have found a positive takeaway from the pandemic. Moved by the problems faced during storing and transporting Covid vaccines, a BTech student from Bhadrak town of Odisha has come up with the country’s smallest refrigerator and entered his name in India Book of Records.

The prolonged shutdown due to the pandemic that led to closure of educational institutions proved a boon for the student, Kamal Kishore Majhi. Besides pursuing his studies, it gave him ample time towards channelising his creativity for the use of society.

According to Kamal, he loves to experiment with technical aspects of different gadgets of daily use. When he came to know about the problems of storage and preservation of the vaccines, he thought of creating a refrigerator that will be not only easy to carry but also cheap for private use.

He said he had to put in lot of efforts to make the refrigerator. “It was tough and took a long time to prepare the blue print. Once it was ready, I arranged necessary materials for it. Then it was easy as it took me only two hours to assemble the whole thing and produce the complete refrigerator,” he said.

Aluminium sheet, thermocol, heat sink, thermo electrical module, cooling fan, safety grill, sockets and LEDs are the basic components that have been used to make the small refrigerator.

Kamal said it can run with any ordinary UPS battery, but for longer use, one can use 12 volt car battery. Since it has rechargeable battery, it can be used at any place not having electricity supply, he added. He says while a common refrigerator comes for at least Rs 15,000, his product costs Rs 1,000 to 1,500.

Son of Krushna Chandra Majhi and Kuntala Majhi, Kamal, a second year BTech student had earlier created mini vacuum cleaner which he has sent for entry into Guinness Book Of World Records. Besides these, he has also made foot-operated hand sanitiser and money sanitiser which can be carried in a purse. In future, Kamal said he aims to become a space scientist.

