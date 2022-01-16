Odisha Newborn's 'True Human Tail' Surgically Removed in World's First Case

Neurosurgeons at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, SOA’s faculty of medicine in Bhubaneswar, have come across a rare human tail which is claimed to be the first bony tail in thoracic region to be reported in the world. A newborn baby had a spinal cord anomaly with a tail at the upper back and a Dermal Sinus Pit in the Coccygeal area and this is the only known case of a bony human tail in thoracic area, Prof. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, eminent neurosurgeon and Vice-Chancellor of SOA, said. Human tail is a rare congenital condition and 195 such cases have been reported in the world so far, but true bony human tail is exceedingly rare and 26 cases have been reported and all at the lower end of spine in Coccygeal region. However, in this rare case, it was located in the thoracic area of the baby, added Dr. Mohapatra.

Prof. (Dr.) Mahapatra, who along with neurosurgeon Dr. Rama Chandra Deo, conducted the surgery to remove the tail, claimed it was a unique case of true thoracic bony human tail in a newborn baby. The baby successfully underwent three surgeries in one sitting and had been doing well. The surgeries continued for four hours. The doctors successfully removed the 3 cm long bone from the middle part of the spine. Most people are not born with a tail because the structure disappears or gets absorbed into the body during foetal development and forms the vestigial tail bone or Coccyx, said doctors.

Prof. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Vice-Chancellor of SOA said, “It is a very unique case. The baby had three other medical issues as well. It was extremely difficult. We conducted three operations at a time and it took four hours. All should know about the rare operation that has been possible in Odisha, so that they don’t panic if they happen to face the issue."

Sushant Prusty, father of the baby, is very happy to have his baby painless. He appreciates the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana of Odisha government, for which the whole operation was conducted free of cost even in a private Hospital.

Prusty said, “We consulted Dr.Mohapatra after finding out the anomaly in our baby. He assured us and finally our baby has been cured. We are happy."

This is the world’s first successful surgery of a tail bone growing at the top back portion of a human being.

