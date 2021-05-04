Odisha Police Seize Over 1000 Kg Cannabis Worth Rs 1 Crore from Truck Carrying Jackfruits to AP

In a win for the Odisha police, over 1000 kg ganja worth Rs 1 crore has been seized by officials from Machhkund Police in the state’s Koraput district. The contraband was seized from a truck full of jackfruits that had been travelling to Andhra Pradesh. The seizure was made near Jalaput village in Koraput.

“Police detained a jackfruit-laden truck travelling to Guntur, Andhra Pradesh which carried 1,008 kg of ganja. Three persons arrested," news agency ANI quoted Nandapur SDPO Sanjaya Mohapatra as saying.

Mohapatra along with Koraput SP had set up checkpoints after receiving a tip-off about the stash being transported from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh. Three persons, identified as V Satya, G Sridhar and G Sriman, have been arrested for the raid. All three have been identified as residents of Guntur. Rs 3,500 cash was also seized from the truck along with four mobile phones.

Odisha Police have recently made headway in their fight against marijuana, which remains illegal in India. In the months between September 2020 and March 21, Odisha Police have destroyed a record 23,000 acres of land where ganja was being cultivated across multiple districts of the state. A minimum of 1000 cannabis or ganja plants can be grown on an acre of land. The destroyed crops were worth Rs 5,750, the Times of India reported earlier in April.

While police have managed to identify and destroy several such acres of land being cultivated for cannabis, officials are still searching for those who act as investors and patrons in the cultivation of cannabis.

