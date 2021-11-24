Odisha Poultry Farmer Claims 63 of His Chickens Died Due to 'Loud DJ Music'

In a bizarre incident that took place in Odisha, a poultry farm owner has alleged that more than 6o broiler chickens at his farm died after they couldn’t bear the sound of loud DJ music from a wedding procession. The incident took place in Balasore’s Kandagaradi village under Nilagiri police station where farm owner Ranjit Parida said a bridegroom’s wedding procession that came to his village was playing very loud music and he lost 63 of his broiler chickens who died after being affected by the loud music. Parida lodged an FIR with the local police station about the incident that took place on Sunday.

Parida told Hindustan Times that around 11pm, the bridegroom’s procession came to his village by playing loud music and they also burst loud firecrackers.

“As the sound was too much to bear for the 2000 broiler chickens on my farm, I requested people in the marriage procession to lower the volume. However, they all seemed to be drunk and verbally abused me," Parida was quoted as saying.

Parida told how the chickens in his farm were very scared and after an hour or so, he went to check up on them where he found 63 of his chickens dead. When he went to the bride’s family next day to tell them the incident, the family reportedly refused to believe the birds died due to the firecrackers and refused to pay for his loss. The poultry farm owner said he lost around 180 kg of chicken due to the loud sound as the chickens died due to shock from the loud sounds.

Experts and veterinary doctors have warned of the effects of loud music on animals and birds. Air and noise pollution can be very harmful on pet animals and even birds. Bursting fire crackers can overwhelm pets, making them behave in a restless manner and doctors warn that birds too can suffer from shock and die because of it.

